OPS will face the heat over assets soon: AIADMK general secretary

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/CHENNAI: A day after expelled leader O Panneerselvam claimed he knew some secrets that would land AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in jail, the latter reminded him that he will soon face inquiry in connection with property purchased in the name of his family members.

Addressing media persons at Coimbatore airport, Palaniswami said, “OPS is not loyal. His claims that he gave Rs 2 crore to Jayalalithaa is the worst statement as Amma elevated him to higher positions. OPS joined the party in the middle, while I have been working since the inception of the party. OPS became MLA only in 2001,” EPS said.

Responding to DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi’s statement AIADMK’s general council resolutions did not condemn BJP, EPS responded saying they are not running the party for RS Bharathi. Meanwhile in Chennai, AIADMK organising secretary D Jayakumar said his party had shown it could contest alone and win the elections, and dared DMK to do so.

Responding to Bharathi’s remarks, Jayakumar said “Even after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar snapped at DMK leaders during the INDIA bloc meeting, the DMK is clinging on to the alliance.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

COIMBATORE/CHENNAI: A day after expelled leader O Panneerselvam claimed he knew some secrets that would land AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in jail, the latter reminded him that he will soon face inquiry in connection with property purchased in the name of his family members. Addressing media persons at Coimbatore airport, Palaniswami said, “OPS is not loyal. His claims that he gave Rs 2 crore to Jayalalithaa is the worst statement as Amma elevated him to higher positions. OPS joined the party in the middle, while I have been working since the inception of the party. OPS became MLA only in 2001,” EPS said. Responding to DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi’s statement AIADMK’s general council resolutions did not condemn BJP, EPS responded saying they are not running the party for RS Bharathi. Meanwhile in Chennai, AIADMK organising secretary D Jayakumar said his party had shown it could contest alone and win the elections, and dared DMK to do so.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Responding to Bharathi’s remarks, Jayakumar said “Even after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar snapped at DMK leaders during the INDIA bloc meeting, the DMK is clinging on to the alliance.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp