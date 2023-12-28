Provide medical insurance for bull tamers in TN: Association

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Over 50 members of Tamil Nadu jallikattu training centre and bull baiter welfare association staged a protest on Wednesday demanding compensation for tamers who died during Jallikattu. Mudakathan Mani, president of the association, said there are hundreds of tamers in each of the district's areas who participate in Jallikattu events each year.



"Though most of them enter the arena after rigorous training, they are prone to accidents during the event. There is no medical insurance to cover their expenses. Several young tamers have died after being gored by the bulls. Though the state government provided Rs 10 lakh for the families of victims who died after drinking illicit liquor, the bull tamers who carry out Tamil tradition are not provided a penny. Before the election, DMK promised Rs 1,000 incentive for bull owners. However, no announcement regarding it has been made so far," he noted.



Mani further said proper guidelines have to be followed as it took several protests and legal battles to make Jallikattu legal again. "Apart from tamers, many minors enter the arena with the bull owners. They could get injured as well as the bull is released from the Vadi Vasal. Hence, children should be denied entry to the Vadi Vasal and the arena," he added.



The association demanded the state government to immediately provide medical insurance for the tamers who take part in the Jallikattu event and compensation to the families of the tamers, who died during the events.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MADURAI: Over 50 members of Tamil Nadu jallikattu training centre and bull baiter welfare association staged a protest on Wednesday demanding compensation for tamers who died during Jallikattu. Mudakathan Mani, president of the association, said there are hundreds of tamers in each of the district's areas who participate in Jallikattu events each year. "Though most of them enter the arena after rigorous training, they are prone to accidents during the event. There is no medical insurance to cover their expenses. Several young tamers have died after being gored by the bulls. Though the state government provided Rs 10 lakh for the families of victims who died after drinking illicit liquor, the bull tamers who carry out Tamil tradition are not provided a penny. Before the election, DMK promised Rs 1,000 incentive for bull owners. However, no announcement regarding it has been made so far," he noted. Mani further said proper guidelines have to be followed as it took several protests and legal battles to make Jallikattu legal again. "Apart from tamers, many minors enter the arena with the bull owners. They could get injured as well as the bull is released from the Vadi Vasal. Hence, children should be denied entry to the Vadi Vasal and the arena," he added. The association demanded the state government to immediately provide medical insurance for the tamers who take part in the Jallikattu event and compensation to the families of the tamers, who died during the events. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp