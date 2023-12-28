Home States Tamil Nadu

SMEs stage human-chain protest over power tariff hike in Tamil Nadu

The protest was led by Tamil Nadu Power Consumers Industry Federation chief coordinators J James and M Jayabal. 

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Over 2,000 people, including members of the Tamil Nadu Power Consumers Industry Federation (TNPCIF) and the Federation of Coimbatore Industries Associations, farmers and political party cadre took part in a human-chain protest in Gandhipuram. The protest was led by TNPCIF chief coordinators J James and M Jayabal. 

Speaking to TNIE, James said, “The government is not listening to the industrialists’ suggestions or opinions. Even if the government is ready to listen to and implement our demands, the officials in the TNEB are hindering it. We shall continue our protests till our demands are met.”

Jayabal said the government instead of giving subsidies for solar power generated by industries are charging them.  “Before 2022, there was no charges for rooftop solar power generation in the industries. However, after the revision, we are charged Rs 1.53 per unit,” he added.

