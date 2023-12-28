SMEs stage human-chain protest over power tariff hike in Tamil Nadu

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Over 2,000 people, including members of the Tamil Nadu Power Consumers Industry Federation (TNPCIF) and the Federation of Coimbatore Industries Associations, farmers and political party cadre took part in a human-chain protest in Gandhipuram. The protest was led by TNPCIF chief coordinators J James and M Jayabal.

Speaking to TNIE, James said, “The government is not listening to the industrialists’ suggestions or opinions. Even if the government is ready to listen to and implement our demands, the officials in the TNEB are hindering it. We shall continue our protests till our demands are met.”

Jayabal said the government instead of giving subsidies for solar power generated by industries are charging them. “Before 2022, there was no charges for rooftop solar power generation in the industries. However, after the revision, we are charged Rs 1.53 per unit,” he added.

ALSO READ | 'Keep politics out on protest day', MSMEs tell TN leaders; state-wide human chain protest on December 27 over power tariff hike

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

COIMBATORE: Over 2,000 people, including members of the Tamil Nadu Power Consumers Industry Federation (TNPCIF) and the Federation of Coimbatore Industries Associations, farmers and political party cadre took part in a human-chain protest in Gandhipuram. The protest was led by TNPCIF chief coordinators J James and M Jayabal. Speaking to TNIE, James said, “The government is not listening to the industrialists’ suggestions or opinions. Even if the government is ready to listen to and implement our demands, the officials in the TNEB are hindering it. We shall continue our protests till our demands are met.” Jayabal said the government instead of giving subsidies for solar power generated by industries are charging them. “Before 2022, there was no charges for rooftop solar power generation in the industries. However, after the revision, we are charged Rs 1.53 per unit,” he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ALSO READ | 'Keep politics out on protest day', MSMEs tell TN leaders; state-wide human chain protest on December 27 over power tariff hike Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp