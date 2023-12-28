Tamil Nadu: ED defends skipping summons, says DVAC notice was served late

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In another instance of state police and the central agency crossing swords, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which skipped the summons issued by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) to be present for an inquiry on Tuesday, has questioned the notice itself, stating that it was received after the lapse of the scheduled date and time of Tuesday morning 11 am.

“The notice dated December 23, under Section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, was received on the afternoon of December 26, well after the lapse of the scheduled time of morning 11 am,” said Atul Gupta, assistant director of Madurai sub-zonal office of ED.

Tallakulam police had summoned ED personnel in a case filed over a complaint by DVAC officials stating that the former had prevented them from discharging their duties when they raided their office on December 1, following DVAC’s arrest of ED officer Ankit Tiwari for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of `20 lakh from a government employee.

In a letter to the assistant commissioner of police, Tallakulam range, Gupta also questioned police’s invocation of Section 160 of CrPC (police officer’s power to require the attendance of witnesses) without informing them (ED) of the reasons for or the matter of inquiry. He stated that the notice issued to ED personnel lacks any official stamp or seal and does not even disclose the name or identity of the person issuing the notice.

Furthermore, the letter also questioned the searches carried out by DVAC personnel on December 1 and 2, when multiple unidentified, unauthorised persons broken into ED’s office, accessed and stole sensitive, confidential records belonging to the central agency.

Gupta said that it was ED’s grievance that such repeated illegal acts and abuse of the Code of Criminal Procedure are being carried out with the intention of preventing the central agency from conducting proper, lawful investigations into cases of corruption registered against powerful people in the state. He also mentioned that ED also filed a criminal complaint with the DGP on December 2 and issued a reminder on December 16 to register an FIR against the DVAC officials and the unidentified persons involved.

“We are more than willing to arrange for the relevant material, details and documents to be provided, as would help in your inquiry, subject to being informed about the inquiry being unbiased and professional,” Gupta added.

