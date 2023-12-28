Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Police search offices of Periyar University’s V-C and registrar

“Jagannathan was produced before the Salem Judicial Magistrate No. II J Dineshkumaran in his house at 3 am on Wednesday.

Published: 28th December 2023

R Jagannathan

V-C R Jagannathan was granted conditional bail on Wednesday | V Sakthi

By Express News Service

SALEM:  Periyar University Vice-Chancellor R Jagannathan, who was arrested by city police on Tuesday for allegedly forming a private company to offer educational programmes in association with the university in violation of norms, was granted conditional bail at 3 am on Wednesday.

In the evening, police conducted searches at the offices of the V-C and registrar (in-charge) K Thangavel. The higher education department is likely to take against the V-C and others involved in the case. Higher education department secretary A Karthik did not respond to calls from TNIE for a comment on the issue.

“Jagannathan was produced before the Salem Judicial Magistrate No. II J Dineshkumaran in his house at 3 am on Wednesday. The magistrate granted him 7-day conditional bail,” a senior police officer said. Jagannathan appeared in the office of assistant commissioner of police at Sooramangalam at 10 am and signed in a register. Summons would be issued to three others involved in the case, including registrar (in-charge) K Thangavel,” the officer added.

Based on a complaint lodged by I Elangovan, legal advisor of the Periyar University Employee Union (PUEU),  four persons, including the V-C, have been booked under sections 294 (b), 120 B, 420, 460, 409, 511, 506 (i) of IPC and SC/ST Act.  The V-C was booked under SC/ST Act for allegedly abusing the complainant Elangovan when he met him in his office, sources said.

Elangovan said he would file an appeal in the Madras High Court against the bail order, “Jagannathan has been booked under non-bailable sections. But he used the university vehicle to travel to the ACP’s office. This is a violation. I will appeal against the bail order in the high court on Thursday.”

On Wednesday evening, Salem city police conducted searches at several places linked to the case, including the offices of the V-C, and registrar, their residences and PUTER Foundation office. Meanwhile, Jagannathan was admitted to a private hospital in Salem city on Wednesday evening after complaining of sudden illness. He is being treated continuously, sources said.

