Vijayakant is perfect example of good friendship, friends and family remember late actor  

MADURAI: Vijayakant's friend A Thirupathi described that Vijayakant was the opt person for a good political leader because he always thinks about others' welfare, unfortunately due to his health condition he failed to shine in the political arena.

Actor turned politician Vijayakant was born on August 25th, 1952 to Alagarsamy and Andal.

From childhood onwards he was keenly interested in acting. Due to this reason though his parents changed schools, but he didn't show interest in his studies. He used to describe actor MGR's acting scene by scene. After he became a slow dropout he assisted his father's rice mill in the Keerathurai area.

With Vijayakant's keen interest and his friends' support, he made his cinema debut in 1979 in 'Ennikum Elamai' film directed by MA Kaja changing his name from Vijayaraj to Vijayakant. Following this, he acted in many films including 'Sattam oru Iruttarai', 'Thurathu Edimulakam'. He acted as a hero in 150 films. Of this, he acted in 18 films in the year of 1984 alone.

While recalling his memories with actor Vijayakant, his close friend A Thirupathi said, "We called him 'boss', he was an example of real 'Friendship'."

Though he belonged to a rich family, he never disrespected anyone including his friends. He mingled with everyone without seeing their caste, race, or religion. He voluntarily provided financial and moral support to friends. After he became a famous actor, he never missed visiting us every Deepavali, and he visits everyone's home and enjoys the festival with the children, eats sweets, and gives Deepavali cash gifts to kids.

"He was always there to support me and my family. Even during my father's demise, he was there for me."

"I served as State Joint Secretary for Vijayakant Mandram. Vijayakant runned the Andal Alagar cinema company. Through the company, he supported all sorts of educational assistance to needy children. Even many children studied medicine with the support of his company. Also, he distributed new dresses to needy people through his company. He was the one who made everyone happy" he said.

He further stated that the last time he saw the actor was during the last rituals of our friend Ibrahim Ravuthar in 2015. "Even then, Vijayakant's health condition was bad. Vijayakant was the opt person for a good political leader because he always thinks about others' welfare, unfortunately, due to his health condition he failed to shine in the political arena," Thirupati added.

Vijayakant's younger brother A Selvaraj recalled his memories with his brother Vijayakant and said that his brother provided all sorts of financial assistance to his family. He also remembers how the actor looked normal and chatty during his last visit.

"Whenever he saw us, the first word he asked was whether we ate the food or not. He gave all sorts of support not only to the family members but also other needy people too", he recalled.

Vijayakant is survived by his wife Premalatha, and his two sons Vijaya Prabhakaran, and Shanmuga Pandian.

