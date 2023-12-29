Corporation council meeting in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The corporation approved the allocation of Rs 26 lakh for the preparatory works of Avaniyapuram Jallikattu during the council meeting on Thursday. AIADMK councillors staged a walkout from the hall demanding the desilting of 13 canals in the city. The council observed one minute of silence as a mark of respect to the late DMDK leader Vijayakant, who died on Thursday.



Following the mayor's speech, as many as 33 agenda items were tabled for approval. It included the allocation of Rs 26 lakh for Avaniyapuram Jallikattu preparation works in wards 92 and 100 meant for stage preparation, fencing and water works. Other agendas included the allocation of funds for dengue prevention and the appointment of 75 KG teachers and 63 assistants under temporary posting at corporation primary schools and middle schools in the city.



As the question session began, AIADMK councillors started raising the importance of desilting 13 canals in the city. They flagged the recent floods in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts to stress on the importance of taking action. Later during the meeting, commissioner L Madhubalan said, "As the canals run for over 45 km, carrying out full-fledged maintenance works require funds. A proposal has been sent to the government for the same. With available funds, damage-prone areas are being maintained by the corporation to prevent overflowing of water."



Zonal chairpersons raised other common issues such as UGD pipeline leakage, poor street lights, and damaged roads among others. They urged the corporation to distribute Nilavembu drinking across the city to prevent a fever outbreak. The chairpersons also sought a meeting with the Public Works Department, housing board and EB to prevent miscommunication among them.



Ward 64 councillor Solai Raja raised a question about the completion of the Periyar drinking water scheme works, which was assured to be completed by December. Responding to it, the corporation commissioner said almost all pipeline works have been completed for 92 km and that only one km is left. "The overhead tank works are also being carried out in a paced manner. Owing to the rain, it was slightly delayed. The works will be completed soon," he added.



Corporation mayor V Indirani Ponvasanth assured to take action on various issues raised by the councillors, including the removal of Seemai Karuvelam from vacant plots and road damage.

