FICCI & TNIE to hold 3rd edition of ‘Start-up Stars’ Awards on December 29
The organisers also aims to inspire budding start-ups to interact, get mentorship, access to incubation, access to funding and get inspired by successful start-ups.
Published: 29th December 2023 07:55 AM | Last Updated: 29th December 2023 07:55 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: FICCI Tamil Nadu Technology Panel and The New Indian Express are organising the 3rd edition of ‘FICCI-TNIE Start-up: Stars’ Awards on Friday at Taj Club House, Club House Road, Anna Salai.
This is intended to be a platform for all start-ups to showcase their innovation through powerful ideas and enable a creative and meaningful change in various domain areas, FICCI said in a statement. The event will witness leadership from government, industry and innovation ecosystems.
The conference will have around 150 delegates predominantly connected with start-ups across all sectors, including entrepreneurs, IT & ITES, manufacturing, telecom, retail, utilities, automotive, FMCG, hardware, electronics and also infrastructure industry in terms of IT Parks, academia etc.
Journal, investment partners
The International Journal (IJITCE) has agreed to be the journal partner and publish academic papers on start-ups. Partners for the event are: Bank of Baroda (banking partner), Harsha Toyota (auto partner), Veda Corp (investment partner) and Annova (raffle partner).