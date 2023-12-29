FICCI & TNIE to hold 3rd edition of ‘Start-up Stars’ Awards on December 29

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: FICCI Tamil Nadu Technology Panel and The New Indian Express are organising the 3rd edition of ‘FICCI-TNIE Start-up: Stars’ Awards on Friday at Taj Club House, Club House Road, Anna Salai.

This is intended to be a platform for all start-ups to showcase their innovation through powerful ideas and enable a creative and meaningful change in various domain areas, FICCI said in a statement. The event will witness leadership from government, industry and innovation ecosystems.

The conference will have around 150 delegates predominantly connected with start-ups across all sectors, including entrepreneurs, IT & ITES, manufacturing, telecom, retail, utilities, automotive, FMCG, hardware, electronics and also infrastructure industry in terms of IT Parks, academia etc.

The organisers also aim to inspire budding start-ups to interact, get mentorship, access to incubation, access to funding and get inspired by successful start-ups.

Journal, investment partners

The International Journal (IJITCE) has agreed to be the journal partner and publish academic papers on start-ups. Partners for the event are: Bank of Baroda (banking partner), Harsha Toyota (auto partner), Veda Corp (investment partner) and Annova (raffle partner).

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: FICCI Tamil Nadu Technology Panel and The New Indian Express are organising the 3rd edition of ‘FICCI-TNIE Start-up: Stars’ Awards on Friday at Taj Club House, Club House Road, Anna Salai. This is intended to be a platform for all start-ups to showcase their innovation through powerful ideas and enable a creative and meaningful change in various domain areas, FICCI said in a statement. The event will witness leadership from government, industry and innovation ecosystems. The conference will have around 150 delegates predominantly connected with start-ups across all sectors, including entrepreneurs, IT & ITES, manufacturing, telecom, retail, utilities, automotive, FMCG, hardware, electronics and also infrastructure industry in terms of IT Parks, academia etc. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The organisers also aim to inspire budding start-ups to interact, get mentorship, access to incubation, access to funding and get inspired by successful start-ups. Journal, investment partners The International Journal (IJITCE) has agreed to be the journal partner and publish academic papers on start-ups. Partners for the event are: Bank of Baroda (banking partner), Harsha Toyota (auto partner), Veda Corp (investment partner) and Annova (raffle partner). Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp