Home States Tamil Nadu

FICCI & TNIE to hold 3rd edition of ‘Start-up Stars’ Awards on December 29

The organisers also aims to inspire budding start-ups to interact, get mentorship, access to incubation, access to funding and get inspired by successful start-ups.

Published: 29th December 2023 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2023 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

start ups

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  FICCI Tamil Nadu Technology Panel and The New Indian Express are organising the 3rd edition of ‘FICCI-TNIE Start-up: Stars’ Awards on Friday at Taj Club House, Club House Road, Anna Salai.

This is intended to be a platform for all start-ups to showcase their innovation through powerful ideas and enable a creative and meaningful change in various domain areas, FICCI said in a statement.  The event will witness leadership from government, industry and innovation ecosystems.

The conference will have around 150 delegates predominantly connected with start-ups across all sectors, including entrepreneurs, IT & ITES, manufacturing, telecom, retail, utilities, automotive, FMCG, hardware, electronics and also infrastructure industry in terms of IT Parks, academia etc.  

The organisers also aim to inspire budding start-ups to interact, get mentorship, access to incubation, access to funding and get inspired by successful start-ups.

Journal, investment partners

The International Journal (IJITCE) has agreed to be the journal partner and publish academic papers on start-ups. Partners for the event are: Bank of Baroda (banking partner), Harsha Toyota (auto partner), Veda Corp (investment partner) and Annova (raffle partner).

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FICCI The New Indian Express FICCI-TNIE Start-up Stars’ Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp