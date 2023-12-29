Funeral procession for 'Captain' Vijayakant begins from Island Grounds   

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The final procession for DMDK founder president and actor Vijayakant began at 3 p.m. from Island Grounds where people from all walks of life paid their respects to the mortal remains of the late leader since 6 a.m. today.

On the top of the van carrying the body of Vijayakant, his two sons were standing with folded hands as a large number of people mostly fans and those who benefitted from the actor's philanthropic activities bid adieu to their beloved leader by waving their hands. Premalatha Vijayakant, wife of Vijayakant was sitting by the side of the box in which the mortal remains of the actor were kept. The van was seen wading through the crowd slowly.

According to Chennai police, the funeral procession would pass through EVR Salai (Poonamallee High Road) to the DMDK headquarters where Vijayakant's mortal remains will be laid to rest with full State Honours at around 4.45 pm. The funeral process started two hours behind the schedule and as such, the final rites may be delayed for some time. General public vehicles will be restricted in the stretch on which the procession will be moving through. As such, the police advised the public to avoid EVR Salai till the procession was over.

Since Friday morning, top leaders of various political parties thronged the Island Grounds to pay their last respects to Vijayakant. Governor RN Ravi placed a wreath and consoled Premalatha Vijayakant and her two sons. Earlier, actors Rajinikant and Kamal Haasan paid their respects to their colleague in cinema.

"Vijayakant used to get angry at his friends, politicians, and media people as well. But no one will get angry at Vijayakant because there used to be a genuine reason for his anger. There would be no selfish motive behind his anger but there used to be affection. Vijayakant was known for his courage," Rajinikant recalled.

"The unique trait of Vijayakant I liked is his righteous anger. I am a fan of that anger. I believe that Vijayakant came to public life only because of that anger. For people like me, losing honest people like Vijayakant is indeed causing loneliness. I bid adieu to my good friend," Kamal Haasan said after paying homage at Island Grounds.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, accompanied by BJP state president K Annamalai and senior leaders of the party including Pon Radhakarishnan paid their last respects to Vijayakant at the Island Grounds. Nirmala Sitharaman said she paid respects to Vijayakant on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She described the DMDK founder president as a very important leader in Tamil Nadu. They also added that Vijayakant was known as a most humane political leader who had huge followers and the large gathering at the Island Grounds proved it.

"Most importantly, Vijayakant was a self-made person. Everything that he earned and everything that he spent were all acquired by him. He was a very upright person," she added.

Meanwhile, a video showing Vijayakant regulating the crowd during the funeral procession of legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan in 2021 went viral on social media. At the time of the death of Sivaji Ganesan, his son and actor Prabhu was abroad and it was Vijayakant who made all the arrangements for the final rites as well as the funeral procession.

