Justice league: HC judges take divergent views in petitions over road projects on two water bodies

MADURAI: A batch of petitions filed against two road projects in Madurai, for causing damage to the bunds of two major waterbodies in the district, was recently referred to the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court by a division bench of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, after the judges of the division bench took divergent views on whether or not an interim stay should be granted against the projects.



The projects involve the formation of roads on the bonds of two waterbodies--Thenkal Kanmoi and Vandiyur Kanmoi-- in Madurai. According to petitioner R Manibharathi, an advocate, Thenkal Kanmoi, which spreads over 350 hectares, is the major source of drinking water for Madurai. However, the state highways department is laying a two-way road on the bund of the kanmoi from Pasumalai Railway Pass to a length of 1.2 km for Rs 41.89 crore.



Similarly, the petitioner stated that the extent of the Vandiyur Kanmoi has been reduced from 575 acres to 400 acres due to encroachments. While the state highways department is taking steps to rejuvenate the kanmoi for Rs 50 crore, it is also intends to form an overbridge from the anna bus stand to the Madurai- Sivaganga Road for Rs 150 crore. For this project, the department has demolished the bund as well as the retaining wall of Vandiyur Kanmoi, the petitioner alleged.



When the petitions were heard last week by a division bench of justices GR Swaminathan and B Pugalendhi, which was formed in the Madurai Bench specifically to hear petitions relating to the safety of water bodies, the two judges took divergent views. Justice Swaminathan expressed concern over the disappearance of many water bodies in the Madurai district over the last 50 decades. Even the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, district court and several government buildings in the district have been constructed on water bodies, he noted and said, "The recent battering which the State of Tamil Nadu got from Mother Nature has not sufficiently driven the lessons home."



He further stated that he saw how the project work is going on in Vandiyur Kanmoi and opined there will be a shortening of the overall tank area. Pointing out how the Vaigai river bed was substantially encroached by the construction of the link road, the judge opined that though development and environmental protection are competing values and a balance must be struck for sustainable development, such a compromise is not possible in this case. He wanted to grant an interim injunction for the projects.



However, Justice Pugalendhi was of the view that since the project had commenced way back in May 2023, the petitions could be posted in the first week of January 2024 for final hearing by providing an opportunity for the authorities to give their explanations and also appointing an advocate commissioner, instead of straight away granting a stay. He cited how the road and overbridge built by the National Highways Department by taking over the Naganakulam tank in the district resulted in the benefit of the public. Granting an interim stay might delay the final disposal of the cases and cause loss to the government exchequer, he opined. Since they had different views on the matter, the judges directed the Registry to place the petitions before the Chief Justice for appropriate orders.

Reply sought on plea to direct centre to release disaster relief funds for TN

The vacation bench of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday sought response from the union and state governments on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed seeking direction to the centre to declare the recent rainfall in four southern districts--Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari-- as 'Calamities of Severe Nature' under the National Disaster Management Plan and release relief amount from National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).



The litigant, C Anand Raj of Madurai, stated that several public and private properties were damaged during the unprecedented rain in the four districts. Though the stagnant water may recede and the inundated places return to normalcy in a few days, the financial loss incurred by the people and the infrastructural damage caused in the districts would take a long time to recover, he added.



Noting that the centre had declared the 2018 Kerala floods as 'Calamities of Severe Nature', gave immediate financial assistance of Rs 100 crore, and announced Rs 500 crore assistance under NDRF, Raj pointed out that a similar request was made by the chief minister to the prime minister on December 19. Tamil Nadu had sought Rs 733 crore immediate relief and Rs 2,000 crore permanent relief under NDRF.



The petitioner wanted the court to direct the centre to accept the state government's request for immediate relief for the physical, social and economic rehabilitation of the affected people within a stipulated time. A vacation bench comprising justices P Velmurugan and N Senthilkumar, which heard the plea, directed the authorities concerned to file a counter affidavit and adjourned the case for a week.

‘Can’t deny insurance claim without evidence’

Revising the quantum of compensation awarded to the dependents of a government doctor who was killed in a collision of two-wheelers, the Madras High Court held that evidence is vital to prove the negligence of a road accident victim even if he rode the vehicle on the wrong side.

The court ordered a compensation of Rs 1.34 crore to the family members of Dr Ilangovan, who was killed in the 2016 accident. A division bench of Justices R Subramanian and N Senthilkumar passed the orders on the appeals filed by the insurance company and the dependents of the deceased.

His wife and daughter filed the petition in the motor accident claims tribunal of Salem, seeking Rs 5 crore, given his remaining period of service as a professor and head of the Microbiology department at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital in Salem.

The insurance company — United India Insurance — claimed the amount was excessive and contended that Ilangovan rode his vehicle in the wrong direction on the one-way lane. However, the bench said there must be some evidence to prove this charge and in its absence, the court cannot conclude the deceased’s negligence also contributed to the accident.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

A vacation bench comprising justices P Velmurugan and N Senthilkumar, which heard the plea, directed the authorities concerned to file a counter affidavit and adjourned the case for a week. 'Can't deny insurance claim without evidence' Revising the quantum of compensation awarded to the dependents of a government doctor who was killed in a collision of two-wheelers, the Madras High Court held that evidence is vital to prove the negligence of a road accident victim even if he rode the vehicle on the wrong side. The court ordered a compensation of Rs 1.34 crore to the family members of Dr Ilangovan, who was killed in the 2016 accident. A division bench of Justices R Subramanian and N Senthilkumar passed the orders on the appeals filed by the insurance company and the dependents of the deceased. 