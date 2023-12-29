RIP Vijayakant: Revolution ends, in reel and real as hundreds bid farewell to their ‘Captain’

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the news on the death of their dear ‘Captain’ spread, tens of hundreds of fans and DMDK party workers gathered in front of the party office at Koyambedu to have a last glimpse of Vijayakant.

Traffic came to a standstill on one side of the new flyover on Jawaharlal Nehru Salai as crowds took over the Koyambedu flyover.

Anwar Shah (42), who was among those who lined up to pay tributes to the leader, remembered Vijayakant, during his acting days, had helped him whenever he and the villagers of Aranthangi in Pudukottai district knocked at his door. “Since Vijayakant himself was from Madurai, I think he harboured a soft corner towards us,” he said with tears rolling down his cheeks.

“He has done a lot for our village. He used to even help us financially during marriage ceremonies. But, after he entered politics, we couldn’t meet him,” said Anwar, who came along with his family members to pay homage. The fans were all praise for the actor-turned-politician’s generous heart. “He had helped my father several times. When my father wished for contesting an assembly election, it was Vijaykant who sent him the money,” said Menaka.

S Devandran, a 42-year-old auto driver said he didn’t go to work on the day, rather he chose to pay his last respects to the actor. “I am not going to see him again. So, I reached here as soon as I heard the news. Chinna Gounder, Captain Prabhakaran, and Chatriyan are some of my favourite movies. Nobody can replace him. I’m a fan of his punch dialogues in movies,” added Devandran.

“Captain Prabhakaran is my favourite movie. I like all his movies and they convey good messages. He was a natural actor, and lived a humble life,” said S Devi who came from Korukkupet in North Chennai. Meanwhile, a group of people in the crowd raised slogans demanding the government to allot a burial place for him at Marina Beach.

To control a large number of vehicles near the Koyambedu flyover, traffic was diverted at Padi Bridge, Thiruveedhi Amman service road and Shanthi Colony 13th main road. There were huge tail-backs from Arumbakkam to Koyambedu junction. The condition was similar from the CMBT bus terminus to the Koyambedu junction.

North Arcot mourns leader who knew pain of hunger

VILLUPURAM: The demise of Vijayakant has left a deep void among DMDK cadre in Villupuram and Kallakurichi where the party has a strong base. “I have been in the party since 2005 when it was founded and have worked earnestly for its growth. Our leader was a voice for our lives, the one who cared about our plight,” said K Jegathambal (51), a sanitation worker from Villupuram.

Unwavering support from people like Jegathambal contribute to the mass support DMDK enjoys in North Arcot. This phenomenon, according to R Kumar, 42, a hardcore patron, is because of Vijayakant’s motto: alleviation of poverty.

“Only a man who knows the pain of hunger can think of another’s empty plate and provide food. Our leader spoke of hunger of a poor person and he overcame casteist communal differences through his vision of equality. It is precisely why I loved him,” said Kumar.

Vijayakant has a huge following in Villupuram, Cuddalore and Kallakurichi since his days as a rebellious hero on-screen. “When I was 11, his movie Bharathan was released. I was inspired by the movie so much that I tattooed Captain’s face on my right hand. I couldn’t eat since Thursday morning after I heard he’s no more,” Kumar said.

“When Dravidian party leaders were walking far away from their ideological promises, it was Captain who followed what he said. His outright honesty both on and off-stage resonated the simmering anger among the working class,” DMDK’s district-level functionaries told TNIE.

The generous face of silver screen, politics and much more

Philanthropic, unenvious, down-to-earth, humane; you name the qualities, Vijayakant has them all. With his acting skills and political legacy apart, the leader has carved a niche for himself.

He was perceived to be following the footsteps of former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran in extending help to the needy as well as in his selection of roles. When Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan were at their peak in acting, and when renowned film directors ignored him, Vijayakant trod his own path partnering with lesser-known film directors and producers.

Hailed as Puratchi Kalaignar by former president of DMK M Karunanidhi, Vijayakant was touted to be an alternative to the leaders of two Dravidian parties - AIADMK and DMK - in the first six years of his political journey from 2005. From the 2006 Assembly elections, the DMDK’s vote bank increased substantially. But out of political compulsions, he joined hands with AIADMK in 2011.

Instead of adopting a tactical political strategy till his party stabilises itself comfortably, Vijayakant confronted the then CM J Jayalalithaa in the state Assembly. “From this moment, it will all be downhill for you (Vijayakant),” Jayalalithaa had told the actor and it proved to be true in his later years.

Perhaps, Vijayakant would have adopted different strategies to regain his popularity if he had been in good health. Even when he was in good health, he failed to take action against the eight dissident DMDK MLAs. This further led to defections at a later point.

Veteran journalist Tharasu Shyam recalled his association with Vijayakant during his initial days in the film industry. “Vijayakant followed the footsteps of MGR in cinema by donning the role of a youth working for the upliftment of the downtrodden, and poor and as the one raising his voice against injustice. He shaped his political career through cinema. Right from day one, Vijayakant nurtured his fan clubs as future political units and it was evident from the fact that his fan clubs had a separate flag.”

“Vijayakant started his party with tall political ambitions. But he fell into the ‘alliance trap’. Vijayakant was the only politician who entered into an alliance with AIADMK in 2011 without visiting Poes Garden of J Jayalalithaa,” observed Shyam.

Asked about the political future of DMDK after the death of Vijayakant, veteran journalist Tharasu Shyam said, "Even during the times of Vijayakant, his party's vote bank had come down below 2%. Due to his missteps in politics, the party lost its sheen already. Premalatha Vijayakant does not have the political calibre to increase this vote bank. The DMDK's future will be akin to that of the MDMK led by Vaiko. It is unlikely that his death will bring any sympathy votes. Since certain political parties deem even a small percentage of votes as vital in the hustings, the DMDK may be a minor ally in any of the alliances."

Going down memory lane, senior film critic J Bismi reminisced about the days when Vijayakant grew up as a budding actor till his latest period. "Vijayakant has three facets - a humane individual, a successful actor, and a politician. Among the three, the humane individual topped throughout his life. He extended help to whoever came to him and the number of people who got help from him was innumerable. In cinema, he donned roles mostly in masala movies with a template that the virtuous man would win and the evil force would get defeated. I would confidently say that Vijayakant never refused to meet his fans whereas there are many film stars who, after reaching the pinnacle, ignore the fans."

"Generally, many actors sought publicity for extending help to their fans and the public. But Vijayakant was totally against this. He gave, gave, and gave without any expectations. If the adage Dharmam Thalaikaakkum (the righteous path will save one's life) is true, Vijayakanth should have lived at least for another 20 to 25 years," Bismi added.

Vijayakant’s contribution to Nadigar Sangam which is officially known as the South Indian Artistes Association was remarkable. He was elected unopposed as the president of the Sangam in August 2000. Viajyakant took many steps to clear the debt burden of the Sangam which ran into crores of rupees. He organised Star Night shows in Malaysia and Singapore to raise funds for the Sangam and stepped down as the president of the Sangam after the launch of the DMDK.

(With inputs from T Muruganandham, Krithika Srinivasan)

