Tamil Nadu CM Stalin releases souvenir on Vaikom Satyagraha

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin unveiled a souvenir during the Vaikom struggle centenary at Periyar Thidal in Chennai on Thursday. The first copy of the commemorative book was presented to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

According to the official release, Vaikom satyagraha was a peaceful movement advocating access to restricted public spaces of Vaikom temple in Kottayam, Kerala. EV Ramasamy, also known as Periyar, played a crucial role in this protest, championing people’s rights and fostering social justice principles. This year marks the 100th year of the milestone.

A committee led by Tamil Development, Information, and Publicity Minister MP Saminathan was formed to prepare the centenary souvenir, as per the release. Stalin and Vijayan paid floral homage to the EV Ramasamy memorial. The event saw the participation of Dravida Kazhagam president K Veeramani, ministers, MPs, and officials.

The official release added that the event, originally scheduled to take place in a grand manner at Chennai Trade Centre, was cancelled following the death of Vijayakant. As the chief ministers could not speak at the event due to Vijayakant’s demise, a copy of their proposed speech was released, in which Stalin thanked Vijayan and the people of Kerala for extending a helping hand to people affected by the recent heavy rains in southern parts of Tamil Nadu.

Since the Vaikom struggle was a joint struggle between Kerala and Tamil Nadu reformers, it would be appropriate for the two state governments to hold the centenary together. “The centenary opening ceremony was conducted by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Kerala on April 1. I participated in it. Today it is organised by the Tamil Nadu government, Kerala Chief Minister has visited,” the release added.

Vijayan’s proposed speech said, “Vaikkom Satyagraha is a people’s movement that is unparalleled in Indian history. We are gathered here as part of its centenary celebrations. Both Kerala and Tamil Nadu take pride in the Vaikkom Satyagraha.”

