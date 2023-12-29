Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin releases souvenir on Vaikom Satyagraha

The event saw the participation of Dravida Kazhagam president K Veeramani, ministers, MPs, and officials. 

Published: 29th December 2023 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2023 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin released the souvenir in Chennai on Thursday

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin released the souvenir in Chennai on Thursday | Ashwin prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chief Minister MK Stalin unveiled a souvenir during the Vaikom struggle centenary at Periyar Thidal in Chennai on Thursday. The first copy of the commemorative book was presented to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

According to the official release, Vaikom satyagraha was a peaceful movement advocating access to restricted public spaces of Vaikom temple in Kottayam, Kerala. EV Ramasamy, also known as Periyar, played a crucial role in this protest, championing people’s rights and fostering social justice principles. This year marks the 100th year of the milestone.

A committee led by Tamil Development, Information, and Publicity Minister MP Saminathan was formed to prepare the centenary souvenir, as per the release. Stalin and Vijayan paid floral homage to the EV Ramasamy memorial. The event saw the participation of Dravida Kazhagam president K Veeramani, ministers, MPs, and officials. 

The official release added that the event, originally scheduled to take place in a grand manner at Chennai Trade Centre, was cancelled following the death of Vijayakant. As the chief ministers could not speak at the event due to Vijayakant’s demise, a copy of their proposed speech was released, in which Stalin thanked Vijayan and the people of Kerala for extending a helping hand to people affected by the recent heavy rains in southern parts of Tamil Nadu.

Since the Vaikom struggle was a joint struggle between Kerala and Tamil Nadu reformers, it would be appropriate for the two state governments to hold the centenary together. “The centenary opening ceremony was conducted by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Kerala on April 1. I participated in it. Today it is organised by the Tamil Nadu government, Kerala Chief Minister has visited,” the release added.

Vijayan’s proposed speech said, “Vaikkom Satyagraha is a people’s movement that is unparalleled in Indian history. We are gathered here as part of its centenary celebrations. Both Kerala and Tamil Nadu take pride in the Vaikkom Satyagraha.” 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin Pinarayi Vijayan Vaikom Satyagraha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp