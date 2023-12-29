 Tamil Nadu rains: Thoothukudi, Nellai on alert 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/THOOTHUKUDI/TIRUNELVELI: Tamil Nadu is likely to receive heavy rain, particularly in Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram, and Thoothukudi districts on December 31 (Sunday) and January 1 (Monday), said the regional meteorological centre on Thursday. It also added that light to moderate rain is expected at a few places over the south from Saturday to Monday.

In Chennai, the sky is likely to be cloudy with light rain in some areas on Friday and Saturday. However, weather blogger Pradeep John said there is only a small chance for heavy rain in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli. “Manjolai belt may get rainfall of 60 to 100 mm which won’t affect normal life. On Thursday, it received 50 mm rainfall, “ he wrote on social media.

Meanwhile, the Thoothukudi administration instructed residents in low-lying areas of Thamirabarani to relocate to higher regions. Collector G Lakshmipathy urged all departments to keep enough stock of materials including sandbags, cutters and motor pumps. He also urged the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board to monitor water chlorination.

Considering the rainfall alert, water discharge from Manimuthar, Papanasam and Servalar dams in Tirunelveli has been increased to 5,000 cusecs by Thursday evening, said Collector KP Karthikeyan.

