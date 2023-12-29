Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu records 1st Covid-19 death after 5 months

According to the bulletin, 23 positive cases were reported on Thursday, of which 16 were in Chennai, three in Coimbatore, and one each in Nilgiris, Ranipet, Salem and Vellore.

Published: 29th December 2023 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2023 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Death

Image used for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  After a gap of five months, the state reported a Covid-19 death on Thursday. A 55-year-old woman with comorbidities died at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH).

The deceased had Type-2 diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, and rheumatoid arthritis. She was admitted to a private hospital on December 24 with breathing difficulty and was referred to RGGGH on December 27. The patient died due to Covid-19 pneumonia and acute pulmonary edema, stated a media bulletin. The last Covid-19 death in the state was on July 6, 2023. 

According to the bulletin, 23 positive cases were reported on Thursday, of which 16 were in Chennai, three in Coimbatore, and one each in Nilgiris, Ranipet, Salem and Vellore. The number of active cases reached 158. As many as 426 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 5.3%. Additionally, 24 people were discharged after treatment. 

After a slight increase in positive cases, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine had instructed all deputy directors of health services to advise immuno-compromised patients and pregnant women to wear face masks in public places and also to test all symptomatic cases.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 death Tamil Nadu Covid cases Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp