Tamil Nadu: Sanitary staff denied meeting with SC panel chief in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: People who came to meet S Ravivarman, Director of the National Commission for Scheduled Caste at the Collector Office on Thursday were disappointment over the arrangements made by the district administration.

Members from sanitary workers' unions and individuals from the SC community claimed that they were not allowed into the meeting hall to submit their representation to Ravivarman.

R Selvam, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Annal Ambedkar Sanitary Workers Union, said, “Normally, people from SC community and association would be informed in prior about the arrival of official or members from the commission so that they could air grievances. However, the district administration did not give any prior information about the arrival of the director or meeting. Knowing from police personnel in an unofficial communication, few people including me went to the collectorate and waited to represent our grievance. We were not allowed inside the hall to meet the director.”

He added, “We were told to wait in the hall. The purpose of NCSC director’s arrival was not utilized by the officials. Having no option we stopped the director in the veranda while he was heading towards his car and few of us represented petition.”

Others said some people shouted slogans that it was also a form of discrimination. An official from the district administration said that the director received a grievance petition until he stepped into the car.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

COIMBATORE: People who came to meet S Ravivarman, Director of the National Commission for Scheduled Caste at the Collector Office on Thursday were disappointment over the arrangements made by the district administration. Members from sanitary workers' unions and individuals from the SC community claimed that they were not allowed into the meeting hall to submit their representation to Ravivarman. R Selvam, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Annal Ambedkar Sanitary Workers Union, said, “Normally, people from SC community and association would be informed in prior about the arrival of official or members from the commission so that they could air grievances. However, the district administration did not give any prior information about the arrival of the director or meeting. Knowing from police personnel in an unofficial communication, few people including me went to the collectorate and waited to represent our grievance. We were not allowed inside the hall to meet the director.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He added, “We were told to wait in the hall. The purpose of NCSC director’s arrival was not utilized by the officials. Having no option we stopped the director in the veranda while he was heading towards his car and few of us represented petition.” Others said some people shouted slogans that it was also a form of discrimination. An official from the district administration said that the director received a grievance petition until he stepped into the car. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp