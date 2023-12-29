Tamil Nadu: Tiruchendurpatti hamlet struggles to get welfare aid due to damaged bridge

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A hamlet in the hinterlands of Alwarkarkulam panchayat, Tiruchendurpatti, was cut off from the relief works as the canal bridge located on the only road leading to the village from Kongurayakurichi was weakened in the recent floods. Tiruchendurpatti has over 55 families with a population of 180 residents, who are predominantly farmers and farmhands.



Tiruchendurpatti is a kilometre away from Kongurayakurichi. The village, surrounded by lush green farm fields, lies close to the Keezhakal of the Thamirabarani River. The hamlet witnessed eight feet of water during the December 18 floods.



Ganesan, the village head, said the only way to reach the hamlet is through Kongurayakurichi. "As there was water above four feet on the bridge at Athimadai canal coming from Manakarai, we could not come out of the village in the early hours on Monday. We ran to a higher ground to escape the flood. Only a few had first floors in their houses. All household materials have been damaged in the floods," he added.



Marimuthu, a villager, said, "The two-decade-old bridge refurbished with palm wood planks was found broken. We reworked it manually. However, vehicles cannot cross it."



The village head further said the poor condition of the bridge prevented the mobilisation of welfare aid into the village. Some carried the welfare materials on their heads into the village, but not all people received it, he added.



The villagers said they have been submitting petitions to various collectors for the past 10 years demanding reconstruction of a bridge over the canal in vain.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THOOTHUKUDI: A hamlet in the hinterlands of Alwarkarkulam panchayat, Tiruchendurpatti, was cut off from the relief works as the canal bridge located on the only road leading to the village from Kongurayakurichi was weakened in the recent floods. Tiruchendurpatti has over 55 families with a population of 180 residents, who are predominantly farmers and farmhands. Tiruchendurpatti is a kilometre away from Kongurayakurichi. The village, surrounded by lush green farm fields, lies close to the Keezhakal of the Thamirabarani River. The hamlet witnessed eight feet of water during the December 18 floods. Ganesan, the village head, said the only way to reach the hamlet is through Kongurayakurichi. "As there was water above four feet on the bridge at Athimadai canal coming from Manakarai, we could not come out of the village in the early hours on Monday. We ran to a higher ground to escape the flood. Only a few had first floors in their houses. All household materials have been damaged in the floods," he added. Marimuthu, a villager, said, "The two-decade-old bridge refurbished with palm wood planks was found broken. We reworked it manually. However, vehicles cannot cross it." The village head further said the poor condition of the bridge prevented the mobilisation of welfare aid into the village. Some carried the welfare materials on their heads into the village, but not all people received it, he added. The villagers said they have been submitting petitions to various collectors for the past 10 years demanding reconstruction of a bridge over the canal in vain. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsAppgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });