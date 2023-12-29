Tiruchy Corporation to survey streets without stormwater drains

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: In a bid to enhance city infrastructure, multiple roads in areas like Woraiyur, Kajamalai, and other sections of the city are undergoing blacktopping, with completion anticipated before Pongal. But several roads, particularly in Ponmalai and inner city areas, lack stormwater drains.

Now, the corporation has assured the councillors, who had raised the issue, that steps are being taken to construct stormwater drains in those areas. "A few of the councillors brought to our attention that certain roads lack stormwater drains. A comprehensive survey of roads lacking drains is planned in the upcoming months. The findings will be presented before the council for further action," a senior corporation engineer said.

However, some councillors have expressed additional concerns and they intend to raise them during the next council meeting in the first week of January.

One councillor noted delays in infrastructure improvements, especially in locations like Woraiyur and Edamalaipatti Pudur, pointing out that stormwater drain slabs remain unaddressed for over a decade. "The corporation hasn't renovated stormwater drains in these areas for more than a decade. Similarly, it hasn't replaced the damaged drains in a few other areas.

The initially scheduled council meeting for this week was postponed due to administrative reasons and the prime minister's visit. We will raise the issue in the January meeting," a senior councillor said. In response, senior corporation officials said all concerns raised are currently under consideration.

They stated that the engineering department is actively engaged, addressing both the lack of stormwater drains and allegations that contractors overlooked designated spaces for drains. "If necessary, a comprehensive report on our plans regarding drain works will be provided to the council," an official said.

