Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy Corporation to survey streets without stormwater drains

Now, the corporation has assured the councillors, who had raised the issue, that steps are being taken to construct stormwater drains in those areas.

Published: 29th December 2023 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2023 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Broken drainage slabs

A view of the broken drainage slabs at College road in Tiruchy (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  In a bid to enhance city infrastructure, multiple roads in areas like Woraiyur, Kajamalai, and other sections of the city are undergoing blacktopping, with completion anticipated before Pongal. But several roads, particularly in Ponmalai and inner city areas, lack stormwater drains.

Now, the corporation has assured the councillors, who had raised the issue, that steps are being taken to construct stormwater drains in those areas. "A few of the councillors brought to our attention that certain roads lack stormwater drains. A comprehensive survey of roads lacking drains is planned in the upcoming months. The findings will be presented before the council for further action," a senior corporation engineer said.

However, some councillors have expressed additional concerns and they intend to raise them during the next council meeting in the first week of January.

One councillor noted delays in infrastructure improvements, especially in locations like Woraiyur and Edamalaipatti Pudur, pointing out that stormwater drain slabs remain unaddressed for over a decade. "The corporation hasn't renovated stormwater drains in these areas for more than a decade. Similarly, it hasn't replaced the damaged drains in a few other areas.

The initially scheduled council meeting for this week was postponed due to administrative reasons and the prime minister's visit. We will raise the issue in the January meeting," a senior councillor said. In response, senior corporation officials said all concerns raised are currently under consideration.

They stated that the engineering department is actively engaged, addressing both the lack of stormwater drains and allegations that contractors overlooked designated spaces for drains. "If necessary, a comprehensive report on our plans regarding drain works will be provided to the council," an official said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruchy Corporation  streets without stormwater drains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp