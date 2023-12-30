Home States Tamil Nadu

2 die in bid to save girl from drowning in sea near ECR in Chennai

While Swetha sat on the beach, the others ventured into the sea. When a huge wave pulled Niveditha, Sivathanu and three others went to rescue her.” 

Published: 30th December 2023 07:36 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four people are feared drowned in the sea near Kanathur, along the ECR, as they attempted to rescue an 18-year-old girl who was pulled away by a wave. The girl was later rescued by fishermen. Two bodies were recovered while a search is on to find the other bodies, police said. 

 According to Kanathur police, one Sivathanu, 40, wife Swetha, daughter Niveditha, 18, brother-in-law Naveen and Niveditha’s friends Manas and Prasad went to Mamallapuram on Friday morning. “When they were returning home, they stopped at the beach near Kanathur. While Swetha sat on the beach, the others ventured into the sea. When a huge wave pulled Niveditha, Sivathanu and three others went to rescue her.” 

As they struggled, beachgoers raised an alarm and some fishermen went to their aid. They rescued Niveditha, who was sent to a hospital for treatment. However, the fishermen could not spot the others. Police and TN Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and launched a search effort. The bodies of Sivathanu and Naveen were fished out. Search efforts are underway to find the bodies of Manas and Prasad. 

A police officer told TNIE, “The rescue operations were halted as the sea was rough and it became dark. The coast guard and the other rescuers will resume the search tomorrow. A police team will monitor the area throughout the night.”  A case was registered. 

