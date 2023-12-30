Home States Tamil Nadu

30-year-old tusker found dead near Maruthamalai foothills in TN

The animal had also suffered haemorrhaging due to the fight. There was also a fracture on the left tusk of the elephant.

Sources said the 30-year-old tusker had been killed in a fight with another tusker | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 30-year-old tusker was found dead behind the Anna University Campus near Maruthamalai foothill. Sources said the tusker had been killed in a fight with another tusker.

District Forest Officer N Jayaraj said that the dead animal had injuries on the body like dents, scratch marks and puncture wound, which were caused by the tusks of another wild elephant. The animal had also suffered haemorrhaging due to the fight. There was also a fracture on the left tusk of the elephant.

A total of 23 wild elephants died due to various reasons in the seven forest ranges falling under Coimbatore forest division so far this year, including  seven elephants in Coimbatore, six in Periyanacikenpalayam,  five in Bolampatti, two wild elephants each in Sirumugai and Karamadai, and one in Mettupalayam.

