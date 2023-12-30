CM Stalin announces Rs.1,000 Crore relief package for rain-hit districts

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced a Rs.1,000 crore relief package for various sections of people in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari who were affected by heavy rains. The details are here:

* Rs.385 crore for rebuilding the houses which were damaged totally and for repairing the houses which were partially damaged.

* In Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts, the government will rebuild the houses that were damaged and repair the partially damaged houses.

* Through the Rural Development Department, Rs.4 lakh will be given for rebuilding fully damaged houses and Rs.2 lakh will be given for repairing the partially damaged houses. This scheme will be implemented in the districts of Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu. Through this scheme, 4,577 houses will be rebuilt and repair works will be undertaken in 9,975 houses that were partially damaged. This scheme will be fully funded by the State government. The guidelines for this scheme will be issued soon.

* Rs.250 crore will be given to farmers as relief assistance in eight districts where standing crops were damaged in 2.64 lakh hectares, due to floods. The farmers who have faced crop loss will be given loans on a priority basis through cooperative societies for buying agricultural equipment.

* In Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts, floods have left sedimentation of sand on agricultural lands. The State Agricultural Engineering Department will remove this sedimentation free of cost. For this purpose, equipment will be brought from other districts.

* Rs. One lakh special loan scheme for small traders: Due to heavy rains, small traders, small shop owners and street vendors in Chennai, Thoothukudi, and Tirunelveli districts have faced huge losses. Under this scheme, Rs.10,000 will be given at 4% interest while Rs.one lakh loan will be given at 6% interest. The guidelines for this will be issued soon.

* A special loan scheme for MSME units affected by floods will be implemented at a cost of Rs.100 crore. A maximum of Rs. Three lakh will be given as loans at 6% interest. The MSME units can repay this loan in 18 monthly instalments. Through this, 3,300 MSME units will be benefitted.

* Women's Self-Help Groups will be given Rs.350 crore loan

* Rs.15 crore relief assistance to the 4,928 fishing boats and fishing equipment damaged in floods in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts.

* Loans will be provided to farmers for buying cattle stock,

* Salt pan workers who are members of the welfare board for them will be given Rs.3,000 as relief assistance.

