Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Stalin ensured smooth conduct of Vijayakant’s funeral

Stalin personally paid homage and announced that full state honours would be accorded to Vijayakant. He later turned up for the final rites at the DMDK headquarters.

Published: 30th December 2023 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2023 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

MK Stalin. (File Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Right after the death of DMDK founder-president Vijayakant, CM MK Stalin took personal interest in ensuring smooth arrangements for public homage and the final rites at the party headquarters. Many lauded Stalin’s way of handling the formalities after the death of the leader of another political party. 

Stalin personally paid homage and announced that full state honours would be accorded to Vijayakant. He later turned up for the final rites at the DMDK headquarters. Considering a request from the family members of Vijayakant, the CM made arrangements for public homage at Island Grounds. All arrangements, including cleaning work, were made by the government. 

On CM’s instructions, the police made special security arrangements during the public homage and the final rites. It is to be noted that the DMK faced difficulties in laying the mortal remains to former CM M Karunanidhi to rest, a few years ago.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayakant MK Stalin DMDK final rites

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp