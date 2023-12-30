CM Stalin ensured smooth conduct of Vijayakant’s funeral

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Right after the death of DMDK founder-president Vijayakant, CM MK Stalin took personal interest in ensuring smooth arrangements for public homage and the final rites at the party headquarters. Many lauded Stalin’s way of handling the formalities after the death of the leader of another political party.

Stalin personally paid homage and announced that full state honours would be accorded to Vijayakant. He later turned up for the final rites at the DMDK headquarters. Considering a request from the family members of Vijayakant, the CM made arrangements for public homage at Island Grounds. All arrangements, including cleaning work, were made by the government.

On CM’s instructions, the police made special security arrangements during the public homage and the final rites. It is to be noted that the DMK faced difficulties in laying the mortal remains to former CM M Karunanidhi to rest, a few years ago.

