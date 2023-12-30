 DMK mayor PM Saravanan to face no-confidence motion on January 12

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: DMK Mayor PM Saravanan will face a no-confidence motion, moved by his own party councillors on January 12, 2024, read an invitation sent by the corporation commissioner Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao to the councillors.



"A no-confidence motion has been moved against the mayor by the councillors under Section 51 (2) (3) of the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act, 1998. A council meeting to debate and vote on the motion will be held on January 12, 2024 at the Rajaji hall of the corporation office," it added.



As many as 38 DMK councillors of the corporation petitioned Thakare demanding him to table the no-confidence motion against their own party mayor PM Saravanan in the first week of this month. They have been protesting against Saravanan for the past several months and had already petitioned Chief Minister MK Stalin, ministers KN Nehru, Durai Murugan and Thangam Thennarasu for the removal of the mayor. A DMK functionary said if the no-confidence motion against Saravanan was passed, rebel councillors of some other corporations would also attempt to remove their mayor.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

TIRUNELVELI: DMK Mayor PM Saravanan will face a no-confidence motion, moved by his own party councillors on January 12, 2024, read an invitation sent by the corporation commissioner Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao to the councillors. "A no-confidence motion has been moved against the mayor by the councillors under Section 51 (2) (3) of the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act, 1998. A council meeting to debate and vote on the motion will be held on January 12, 2024 at the Rajaji hall of the corporation office," it added. As many as 38 DMK councillors of the corporation petitioned Thakare demanding him to table the no-confidence motion against their own party mayor PM Saravanan in the first week of this month. They have been protesting against Saravanan for the past several months and had already petitioned Chief Minister MK Stalin, ministers KN Nehru, Durai Murugan and Thangam Thennarasu for the removal of the mayor. A DMK functionary said if the no-confidence motion against Saravanan was passed, rebel councillors of some other corporations would also attempt to remove their mayor. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp