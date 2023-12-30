Home States Tamil Nadu

Elephant calf reunited with mother near Valparai in TN

According to sources, locals spotted the lone elephant and informed forest department.

Published: 30th December 2023 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2023 09:13 AM

Locals had spotted the lone calf and reported it to the forest department, who then, after a five-hour effort, managed to reunite it with the herd | express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A four-month old elephant calf that got separated from its mother was reunited with the herd by the forest department in a five-hour effort at Pannimedu in Manomboly near Valparai on Friday.

According to sources, locals spotted the lone elephant and informed forest department. Subsequently, a field-level staff rescued the calf elephant and the other staff were pressed to check its mother. A 16-member team led by Manomboly forest range officer A Manikandan deployed drone and located the herd in a private estate three km away.

The calf was taken to the spot after it was given a  bath and mud was applied to the animal to avoid rejection by the mother due to human imprint. “Our team is monitoring the herd after the calf joined it at 1.30 pm after five hours of struggle,” he added.

Conservator of forests and field director of ATR S Ramasubramanian said Ganesh Raghunathan, who is Senior Programme Manager with NCF helped to identify the herd.

