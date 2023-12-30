Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC to TN government: Remove 29 encroachments in Karur village

When the case was recently heard, the additional advocate general submitted a report stating that 29 encroachments had been identified in the tank area.

Published: 30th December 2023 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2023 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed the state government to remove 29 encroachments, including seven government buildings, in Puravi Goundan tank, in Tharagampatti village, in Karur. A Bench of justices GR Swaminathan and B Pugalendhi gave the direction while disposing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by one Muniyappan in 2019. According to the litigant, the encroachments have not been removed despite several complaints. He requested the court to direct the authorities to remove the encroachments expeditiously.

When the case was recently heard, the additional advocate general submitted a report stating that 29 encroachments had been identified in the tank area. "It is not as if private individuals alone are guilty. The government has also constructed as many as seven buildings," the judges noted, and ordered the removal of all encroachments, including the government buildings. Since the encroachments also include Anganwadi buildings, the judges granted three months to the authorities to remove the encroachments. "At the end of six months from today, the tank should be restored to its original condition. Mere demolition will not suffice and the debris will also have to be duly removed," they added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
encroachments Puravi Goundan tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp