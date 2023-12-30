Need more cooperation to end stray dog menace in Madurai: councillor K Jeyachandran

By Express News Service

MADURAI: To put an end to the stray dog menace in the city, activists have urged the corporation to coordinate with feeders and rescuers. Despite the corporation's efforts to tackle the problem, complaints about stray dog menace are a common sight during grievance meetings. The government has initiated Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme to intensify the sterilisation drive.



At the council meeting held on Thursday, ward 62 councillor K Jeyachandran said stray dogs are subjected to ill-treatment. "The trust that provide accommodation and sterilisation for stray dogs since 2022 are involved in a number of malpractices, such as partial spaying of female dogs. The ears of the dog are being cut to distinguish vaccinated dogs at times. There are also incidents when stray dogs chase vehicles leading to accidents and giving sleepless nights to residents due to the constant barking," he said, pointing out the time when even a corporation officer was bitten by a stray dog and was hospitalised.



According to Jeyachandran, around 3,886 complaints against stray dogs have been filed on the online portal so far. He added, "NGOs are profit-oriented and aim for the conflicts to be balanced instead of ending it. The corporation should provide an authorised identity card for dog rescuers, activists and animal feeders to monitor dogs in all possible localities. Every organisation must be certified under the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI). Awareness programmes should be conducted from Elementary school on how to connect with stray animals along with a scientific approach. Every dog deserves a home, not every home deserves a dog."



Corporation officials said around 3,468 dogs have been vaccinated and sterilized in 2022-23. "There are four vans for catching animals in the city. The corporation will be adding one more vehicle for dog catching. Two shelters are situated in Sellur and Vellaikal, where ABC is currently being done. The centres are established with cages and operation theatres. As per procedure, Madurai corporation is taking appropriate measures regarding ABC vaccine," they added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MADURAI: To put an end to the stray dog menace in the city, activists have urged the corporation to coordinate with feeders and rescuers. Despite the corporation's efforts to tackle the problem, complaints about stray dog menace are a common sight during grievance meetings. The government has initiated Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme to intensify the sterilisation drive. At the council meeting held on Thursday, ward 62 councillor K Jeyachandran said stray dogs are subjected to ill-treatment. "The trust that provide accommodation and sterilisation for stray dogs since 2022 are involved in a number of malpractices, such as partial spaying of female dogs. The ears of the dog are being cut to distinguish vaccinated dogs at times. There are also incidents when stray dogs chase vehicles leading to accidents and giving sleepless nights to residents due to the constant barking," he said, pointing out the time when even a corporation officer was bitten by a stray dog and was hospitalised. According to Jeyachandran, around 3,886 complaints against stray dogs have been filed on the online portal so far. He added, "NGOs are profit-oriented and aim for the conflicts to be balanced instead of ending it. The corporation should provide an authorised identity card for dog rescuers, activists and animal feeders to monitor dogs in all possible localities. Every organisation must be certified under the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI). Awareness programmes should be conducted from Elementary school on how to connect with stray animals along with a scientific approach. Every dog deserves a home, not every home deserves a dog." Corporation officials said around 3,468 dogs have been vaccinated and sterilized in 2022-23. "There are four vans for catching animals in the city. The corporation will be adding one more vehicle for dog catching. Two shelters are situated in Sellur and Vellaikal, where ABC is currently being done. The centres are established with cages and operation theatres. As per procedure, Madurai corporation is taking appropriate measures regarding ABC vaccine," they added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp