Patient missing from Dharapuram GH in TN found in garbage dump

Published: 30th December 2023 10:56 AM

An unidentified patient who went missing from the Dharapuram government hospital on December 25 was found in a garbage dump behind the hospital two days later.

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: An unidentified patient who went missing from the Dharapuram government hospital on December 25 was found in a garbage dump behind the hospital two days later. Locals accuse the hospital staff of sending him away without completing treament, but officials refuted the charge.

According to sources, an elderly man suffering from fever and lying unconscious on the road was admitted in the hospital by locals on December 25. Two days later, he was found lying unconscious in the garbage area behind the hospital, and held the hospital staff responsible for his plight. Video of the man was circulated widely.

Denying the allegation, Dharapuram government hospital Medical Officer (In charge) Dr Uma Maheshwari said,” He was unable to speak and communicate with us. After treatment, he was shifted to the general ward. He went missing from the hospital on December 27 and we informed police the same night. On December 29, he was found lying behind the hospital.

After the locals informed us, we took him back inside the facility. We found him unconscious and disoriented. We transferred him to Tiruppur medical college hospital for further treatment.”

