Single window scheme implemented to help development of MSMEs: Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Friday took part in various programmes in the city including inauguration of maintenance work of apartments constructed under the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB), built at a cost of Rs 201.24 lakh under the Abhivrikthi scheme. Under the scheme, waterline, park, CC pavements and drainage will be built for 480 apartments at Rs 82 lakh. Repair works for 544 apartments will be done at an estimated Rs 118 lakh. Later in the day, the minister presided over the TIIC investors meeting.



Delivering the keynote address, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said Chief Minister MK Stalin is implementing various programmes with the aim of achieving a USD 1 trillion economy by the year 2030. "World Investors Conference 2024 will be held in Chennai on January 7 and 8. The youth of our country are working in various economically advanced countries. In that sense, India has sufficient human resources required for any business enterprise. Educational training and vocational training are essential for better utilisation of them," he noted.



Pointing out the importance of MSMEs in the overall development of the country, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said the state government is taking various measures to promote small and medium enterprises in Tamil Nadu. "Through the flexible structure of MSMEs, more employment can be created for the youth. Compared to various states in India, Tamil Nadu has better opportunities for MSMEs and government assistance schemes. A single window scheme is being implemented by the government so that MSMEs and new entrepreneurs can get various sector-specific permits and licenses without difficulty. By simplifying the process, entrepreneurs and small and micro-enterprises could be encouraged," he added.



The minister emphasised that entrepreneurs can be made aware about government schemes not only through mass meetings but also by conducting special camps. He said, "As the government needs to do the work, organisations should do it voluntarily. A target of Rs 1,638 crore has been set for the investment of micro, small and medium enterprises in Madurai district on the occasion of the World Investors Conference. So far 190 MoUs have been signed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,660.15 crore."



Further, he issued orders to three industrial companies through the District Industrial Centre to obtain loans worth Rs 2.37 crore.

