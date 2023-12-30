Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Taste of Coimbatore’ returns after 4-year break

The Coimbatore District Hoteliers Association (CDHA) has been organising the biennial event since 2009 inspired by The Taste of Chicago in the USA.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: After a break of four years, The Taste of Coimbatore, which is touted to be Tamil Nadu’s biggest food festival, will resume next week.

The Coimbatore District Hoteliers Association (CDHA) has been organising the biennial event since 2009 inspired by The Taste of Chicago in the USA. The event was not organised for the past few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2024 edition will be held from January 5 to 7 in the CODISSIA trade fair complex. Addressing media, CHDA president KA Ramasamy said the food festival will begin at 5 PM and end by 10.30 PM and nearly 100 Coimbatore-based food brands are expected to put up stalls. Different varieties of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items, chaat, cakes, sweets, savouries, and ice-creams will be on offer.

The entry ticket is price at `249 and kids under 12 years of age will be allowed without ticket. Tickets would be available in all leading restaurants in Coimbatore, and on apps like Book My Show and Pay TM Insider. The tickets can also be purchased at the venue from 2 pm.

