Thoothukudi floods: Many families forced to stay in Temple even after 10 days

THOOTHUKUDI: As many as five families of Mapilaiyoorani continue to stay put at the Bathrakaliamman temple 10 days after torrential rain ravaged Thoothukudi district, leaving major areas inundated. Some other families have taken refuge at their neighbours' accommodation as the flooded areas are yet to be dewatered.



Speaking to TNIE, Vanaja, of A Shanmugapuram, said that she has been stranded at the temple ever since her house was flooded on December 18. This, she said, has brought their lives to a standstill. "Although NGOs and government authorities have provided us with relief, we have no place to store them, or cook food. So, we are relying on someone to bring us food every day," Vanaja said. She further highlighted the absence of proper toilets has caused inconvenience to the women seeking refuge at the temple. Another woman, who is a mother of a 17-year-old girl, said, "We go to high ground at night risking our lives.



Meanwhile, people from neighbouring Poopandiyapuram, consisting of over 1,000 residents across five streets, have been living in inundated areas for 13 days. They have been staying in shops and jointly with other families. Those stranded are also scared of a disease outbreak given the mosquito breeding in areas yet to be dewatered and the stench emanating from sewage mixed with stagnated water.



A civic official, in-charge of dewatering A Shanmugapuram, said that two motors will pump out water and into a stormwater drain at Vattakovil. As water from Puthiya Muniasamypuram will be pumped out and drained into A Shanmugapuram, the process will be time taking, the official added. "Additional motors have been deployed to pump out water from Poopandiyapuram to Stem park area," said the in-charge. Officials added that the dewatering process will take two more days.



Meanwhile, several locals told TNIE that the residents of nearby Arokiyapuram and Rajapalayam have resisted diverting water to their areas, to keep from inundation. A retired government official said that these areas could only be dewatered and not drained, due to lack of flood carriers or SWDs. "Mapilaiyoorani is a place known for encroachment of government poramboke lands, tanks, kanmoi, and canals. The government should identify drainage canals underneath encroached areas in Rajapalayam and clear them. For the time being, more motor pumps should be placed in corporation areas," he added.

