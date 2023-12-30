Thoothukudi shooting: Cop indicted in panel report gets promoted to DGP

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government, on Thursday, promoted Shailesh Kumar Yadav, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), TN Idol Wing CID, to the Director General of Police (DGP), making him the chief of the Idol Wing. Notably, Shailesh is among the police officers indicted by the Aruna Jagadeesan Commission’s report in 2022 regarding 2018’s Thoothukudi firing incident.

Shailesh, who had been the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of South Zone during the shooting at the anti-sterlite protest, was transferred to Chennai and posted as IGP (Armed Forces) only a few weeks after the incident. Subsequently, he was promoted to ADGP.

The Aruna Jagadeesan Commission’s report which was tabled during the Assembly session in October last year, recommended action against 27 police officers, including the then IGP Shailesh, Deputy IGP Kapil Kumar C Saratkar, SP P Mahendran, Deputy SP Lingathirumaran, Inspectors Thirumalai, Hariharan and Parthiban, SIs Sornamani and Rennes among others.

However, a year later, when the Madras High Court demanded a status report on the action taken against those mentioned in the report, the state said that departmental action, has been initiated against 21 officers, and added that explanations furnished by the then IGP Shailesh Kumar Yadav, Deputy IGP Kapil Kumar and SP Mahendran were still ‘under examination’.

