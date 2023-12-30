Vijayakant: Darling of the masses who called a spade a spade

Nirmalkumar Mohandoss By

CIRCA January 2014, when I represented my law school at a national student conclave titled Bharatiya Chattra Sansad in Pune, it was a pleasant surprise to me when a DMDK (Desiya Murpoku Dravida Kazhagam) MLA from Tamil Nadu was felicitated on stage.

Soon thereafter, the prime ministerial candidate of National Democratic Alliance (NDA), as he was then, Narendra Modi was seen meeting and photographing himself with several leaders across political spectrum and geographical landscape to project his wide acceptance and pan-India image. One such important leader from Tamil Nadu was Vijayakant aka Captain, the actor-turned-politician and founder of DMDK party. It was then that I realised Captain had a political role and acceptance even outside Tamil Nadu.

Many people speak of Captain’s political stance against the two political majors - Kalaignar Karunanithi and Selvi Jayalalitha - at his peak political career. But people often forget the multi-thronged attack from all quarters that Vijayakant had faced. For instance, several caste-based political outfits and parties found his acceptance among the electorate a stumbling block to their ambitions.

It cannot be forgotten that in 2006 and 2009 elections, DMDK cadre were attacked across northern TN by a caste-based political party, since Captain’s popularity across caste lines were changing voting patterns in the region. In fact, in many a speech after the 2011 fallout between DMDK and AIADMK, NTK leader had refused to identify Vijayakant as a ‘Thamizhan’. Such is the pressure the DMDK had to withstand as a new and young political outfit.

Whatever little electoral success that Vijayakant tasted is usually attributed only to his popularity as an actor. But that was only one of the several factors that contributed to his successes. For instance, unlike other part-time politicians like Kamal Haasan, Vijayakant had understood that politics is a continuous process and not a one-time occasion like an election.

Even before the formation of DMDK, he had introduced his flag and logo in some of his films, he made his fans contest in local body elections, continuously involved his fans in social activities and thus forged an alliance with the public long before he contested the 2006 Assembly elections. Therefore, his Mr Clean image, his decades-long social work, his speeches among the public added to his popularity and made him an MLA from Virudhachalam in his very-first electoral contest in 2006. His continued engagement with the public and his track record in 2006 elections contributed to the increase in DMDK’s vote share in 2009 parliamentary elections, eventually, leading to his short-lived electoral alliance with the AIADMK in 2011 that fetched him 29 seats in the Assembly and the leader of opposition status.

Another major factor that contributed to his popularity is his impromptu heartfelt speeches in his native slang without any sophistication and literary jargons. People knew whatever he spoke came from his heart and that he meant what he spoke. This helped the electorate connect themselves with the emotions his speeches resonated with. Another distinction that can be drawn from other new-comers like NTK and MNM is that DMDK gave seats to party cadre rather than distributing seats to businessmen and famous local figures.

The downfall of DMDK’s electoral prospects came mainly from his failing health. This is because, people identified DMDK only with its only leader: Vijayakant. The party failed to nurture any second-rung leaders with political acumen and clean image. The natural corollary is that in the absence of Vijayakant, there was no face to his party and no ideology to bank on.

During the peak of his career, the absence of his political acumen and lack of guidance was also quite often exposed in the public through his press meets. For instance, his impatience in handling questions from the press, simplest failings like mentioning his meeting with the Prime Minister as one with the President etc became talking points. With the advent of social media, came the troll army and meme pages which reduced Captain’s popularity among the youth by exaggerating his failings on stage, his body language, his handling of the press, and above all, his leaning with the Makkal Nala Kootani, as its CM candidate in 2016.

Ultimately, with reduced vote bank, and Vijayakant’s sudden disappearance from the political fray, DMDK was led astray. In his absence, DMDK’s unstable political stance, keeping its gates open to alliance from all sides, election after election, made the party even more unpopular.

All said, Captain Vijayakant has always been the people’s darling for his kind heart, tendency to feed the poor and downtrodden, clean politics and courage to call a spade a spade. For several decades to come, his philanthropy and his classic films will keep him alive in our memories. Farewell, Captain!

Footnote is a weekly column that discusses issues relating to Tamil Nadu.

(The writer is an advocate at Madras HC)



