37% dip in murder cases in TN's Coimbatore City 

COIMBATORE: Owing to the increased vigil of city police, including the mapping of crime-prone zones and stringent action against rowdy elements, the murder rate in Coimbatore has come down by 37%, said V Balakrishnan, Coimbatore City police commissioner while presenting the crime data of 2023 on Saturday.

Speaking to media persons, he said that in 2023 22 murder cases were reported in the city against 35 in 2022. "A drastic reduction in number of cases reported under attempt to murder (45%), rioting (72%) and hurt cases (37%) has been found in 2023 compared with 2022. This is due to the mapping of crime-prone zones in all ranges based on scientific analysis of crime data, regular reviews on bodily offence cases, and stringent actions against history-sheeted rowdy elements and troublemongers. Apart from preventive actions, regular follow-ups were made in all pending trial cases to ensure convictions against the accused involved in all cases. In 2023, 45 cases including, six murder cases and 18 robbery cases, ended in convictions," he said.

According to statistics released by the police department, the city also recorded a 9% dip in property crimes. Also, properties worth Rs 8.86 crore were recovered. The bike theft cases dropped from 792 to 627 between 2022 and 23. The city police also made 100% detections in dacoity cases in particular, and in 2023 there were no recorded occurrences of murder committed for financial gain.

While the dacoity, robbery and house-breaking at night hours declined, the daytime house-breaking (42 to 52), and theft occurrences (1132 to 1134) increased compared to the last year. However, police said that this is because the data includes the crimes reported in Thudiyalur and Vadavalli, which were in rural police limits and recently brought under the control of the City police. Crimes against women and children also witnessed a slight dip.

However, the detection ratio is a bit higher in 2023. Police did not reveal the number of POCSO Act cases reported in 2023. But they said 16 POCSO Act cases were ended in conviction this year. Further police said that 83 criminals were detained under the Goondas Act and 751 history sheeters and habitual offenders were booked under Security Acts.

In case of accidents, thanks to the implementation of a signal-free 'U' turns system and roundabout at many places in the city, the number of fatal cases dropped from 272 in 2022 to 263 in 2023. The police also recorded 56,7,022 traffic violations (under the Motor Vehicle Act) cases and a fin amount of Rs 10.06 crore was collected.

A total of 485 persons were arrested in 284 cases for ganja and drug-related cases and 180 kgs of Ganja, 4,743 sedative tablets and 42 grams of synthetic drug were seized. As many as 1,072 persons were arrested and 63 shops closed for selling banned gutkha products.

Police also received 6, 248 cybercrime complaints of which 4,276 are related to financial frauds involving Rs 47.59 crore. Based on investigation 201 FIRs were booked in which 42 suspects were arrested and recovered Rs 2.02 crore. Besides, a sum of Rs 28.01 crore has been frozen from the bank accounts.

