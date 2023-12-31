Home States Tamil Nadu

Ambasamudram custodial torture: A sordid tale of lost teeth and police brutality

Singh and his team allegedly removed teeth of suspects using a plier and also crushed testicles of two victims.

Published: 31st December 2023 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2023 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Suspended Ambasamudram ASP Balveer Singh.

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Advocate Maharajan of Nethaji Subash Senai brought a few victims, whose teeth were allegedly pulled out by the Ambasamudram ASP Balveer Singh (currently suspended) and his team members, before media persons. The first custodial torture allegedly took place in March 10. TNIE wasted no time in digging deeper and met victims and family members. Soon, the torture incident attracted the attention of media houses across the world.

Singh and his team allegedly removed teeth of suspects using a plier and also crushed testicles of two victims. Apart from this, he allegedly rubbed teeth and gums of suspects, including a juvenile, with stones in Ambasamudram, Vikramasingapuram, Kallidaikurichi and Pappakudi police stations. This team even removed the teeth of a husband over his fight with his wife. After the media took up the issue, the victims boldly filed complaints against Singh and his team. TNIE met almost all victims, some of whom did not file a complaint against Singh, fearing further torture by the police. Apart from Maharajan, human rights organisation People’s Watch offered legal support to a few victims.

The chief minister announced suspension of Singh in the Assembly itself due to pressure from opposition parties. Most of the police personnel who were part of Singh’s team were transferred to various police stations. Constant coverage by TNIE ensured registration of the FIRs against Singh by the district crime branch, 19 days after his suspension. The cases were later shifted to CB-CID. The Tirunelveli lower court is hearing the cases registered by CB-CID.

Balveer Singh custodial torture Ambasamudram

