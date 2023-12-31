Back-to-back blow from Michaung, floods in TN dampens Sivakasi's calendar biz

Harini M By

Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Calendar manufacturers in Sivakasi are struggling to dispatch orders that have been on hold ever since the onslaught of cyclone Michaung began earlier this month. Torrential rain and consequent floods that have battered the southern districts of the state have cost the industry Rs 10 crore after clients from inundated areas held back orders.

The calendar manufacturers in Sivakasi contribute 85% of Tamil Nadu's calendar production. Speaking to TNIE, Tamil Nadu Calendar Manufacturers Association Secretary K Jeyasankar said, "Following heavy floods in Chennai and other districts in northern Tamil Nadu, it took us more than a week to start transiting orders to the affected areas. It has picked up pace now. Just when the business was about to bounce back after Michaung, the floods came as an additional impediment to the business."



Jeyasankar further said that majority of their clients, from southern districts like Thoothukudi, showed interest while placing orders months ago, but the current situation has made them hold back their orders. "We are not able to get in touch with some of the clients and it remains a question if they would be able to receive their orders. Since the calendars are customised with the firms' names, we can only sell them to the concerned clients," he added, and noted a dip in orders.

Even the production end of the industry was impacted, explained Jeyasankar, after incessant heavy rain in Virudhunagar displaced many people who were employed at the manufacturing units. "They were unable to turn up for work for at least three days. Amid peak production period, unavailability of workers is an inconvenience. This has taken a toll on calendar production. We have not been able to complete orders," added Jeyasankar. Meanwhile, cracker manufacturing units started production a few weeks in advance than usual, with around 25% of workers in the calendar industry switching jobs earlier than expected, the secretary noted.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Calendar manufacturers in Sivakasi are struggling to dispatch orders that have been on hold ever since the onslaught of cyclone Michaung began earlier this month. Torrential rain and consequent floods that have battered the southern districts of the state have cost the industry Rs 10 crore after clients from inundated areas held back orders. The calendar manufacturers in Sivakasi contribute 85% of Tamil Nadu's calendar production. Speaking to TNIE, Tamil Nadu Calendar Manufacturers Association Secretary K Jeyasankar said, "Following heavy floods in Chennai and other districts in northern Tamil Nadu, it took us more than a week to start transiting orders to the affected areas. It has picked up pace now. Just when the business was about to bounce back after Michaung, the floods came as an additional impediment to the business." Jeyasankar further said that majority of their clients, from southern districts like Thoothukudi, showed interest while placing orders months ago, but the current situation has made them hold back their orders. "We are not able to get in touch with some of the clients and it remains a question if they would be able to receive their orders. Since the calendars are customised with the firms' names, we can only sell them to the concerned clients," he added, and noted a dip in orders. Even the production end of the industry was impacted, explained Jeyasankar, after incessant heavy rain in Virudhunagar displaced many people who were employed at the manufacturing units. "They were unable to turn up for work for at least three days. Amid peak production period, unavailability of workers is an inconvenience. This has taken a toll on calendar production. We have not been able to complete orders," added Jeyasankar. Meanwhile, cracker manufacturing units started production a few weeks in advance than usual, with around 25% of workers in the calendar industry switching jobs earlier than expected, the secretary noted.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp