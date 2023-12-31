Home States Tamil Nadu

Bharathidasan University in TN nudged to give degree certficates to students

The impact was when the university openly sent mails to all the 147 colleges under it asking for pending marks.

Published: 31st December 2023 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Bharathidasan University in Tiruchy

Bharathidasan University in Tiruchy (File photo | EPS)

By Nacchinarkkiniyan M
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The story is about thousands of students of 147 colleges affiliated to Tiruchy Bharathidasan University, who completed their graduation in the 2022-23 academic year, but are finding it difficult to get jobs or pursue higher education as they have not got their provisional certificate or consolidated marks sheets till date.

I stumbled upon the story when I was working on a story about a Lalgudi college that had only four permanent faculty for 800-plus students. A faculty member from the university approached me in confidence about thousands of students who have not received their provisional and consolidated mark sheets. After verifying it through multiple sources, I filed the story.

Soon after the story was published, the university, which had been denying the issue, accepted it. The impact was when the university openly sent mails to all the 147 colleges under it asking for pending marks. It also revealed that a delay in Nan Mudhalvan scheme mark sheets was a major reason behind the delay.

