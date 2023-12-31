Home States Tamil Nadu

Chennai Metro’s ‘Kaveri’ bores beneath Adyar River

The breakthrough paves the path to connect Greenways Road and Adyar Junction stations, enhancing city connectivity, a release stated.

Published: 31st December 2023 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2023 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

TBM ‘Kaveri’ successfully entered the Adyar River marking the first-ever metro tunnel under the river | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a major breakthrough, the Chennai Metro’s ‘Kaveri’ Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) successfully entered the Adyar River, marking the first-ever metro tunnel under the river.The breakthrough paves the path to connect Greenways Road and Adyar Junction stations, enhancing city connectivity, a release stated.

Under Phase-II, ‘Kaveri’ started the drilling in February 2023 at Greenways Road Station in Corridor 3, between Kellys and Taramani. The two TBMs, ‘Kaveri’ and ‘Adyar’, commenced from Greenways Road Station to Adyar Junction Station and has bored 583 metres, before diving into the riverbed.Meanwhile, ‘Adyar’ follows closely at 250 metres and will join within 20 days. Both will drill under DB Road and the iconic Thiru Vi.Ka. Bridge, before reaching Adyar Junction Station, a release stated.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kaveri Adyar River Chennai Metro

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp