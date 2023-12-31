Chennai Metro’s ‘Kaveri’ bores beneath Adyar River

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a major breakthrough, the Chennai Metro’s ‘Kaveri’ Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) successfully entered the Adyar River, marking the first-ever metro tunnel under the river.The breakthrough paves the path to connect Greenways Road and Adyar Junction stations, enhancing city connectivity, a release stated.

Under Phase-II, ‘Kaveri’ started the drilling in February 2023 at Greenways Road Station in Corridor 3, between Kellys and Taramani. The two TBMs, ‘Kaveri’ and ‘Adyar’, commenced from Greenways Road Station to Adyar Junction Station and has bored 583 metres, before diving into the riverbed.Meanwhile, ‘Adyar’ follows closely at 250 metres and will join within 20 days. Both will drill under DB Road and the iconic Thiru Vi.Ka. Bridge, before reaching Adyar Junction Station, a release stated.

