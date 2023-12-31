Dharmapuri residents complain of stray dog menace, say no animal birth control camp in 2023

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Dharmapuri alleged that the municipality hasn’t conducted a single Animal Birth Control (ABC) camp this year and this has led to the increase in stray dog menace. Usually, the Dharmapuri Municipality conducts an Animal Birth Control (ABC) camp every year where stray dogs are trapped and brought for sterilization. However this year such camps were not conducted. “Due to the increase in stray dogs, people, especially morning walkers, are in distress. So, we the municipality to control the stray dog population.”

Speaking to TNIE, N Anandan from Bharathipuram said, “ In Bharathipuram, 66ft road alone there are over 30 to 40 dogs. These dogs often chase people. During morning hours, many people carry sticks to ward off any dog attack. At night they become extremely annoying, causing trouble to vehicles. The number of dogs have nearly doubled in the area in the past eight months, if left uncontrolled,it would be harmful to the people”.

Another resident, S Umashankar said, “Usually in the early hours, we leave our trash outside for the sanitation workers in the municipality for the daily pickup. But these stray dogs pullout all the trash and the whole area is sullied by garbage, diapers and sanitary pads are dragged to the road and this is extremely discomforting. If we try to ward off the dogs they chase us. So it is extremely distressing”.

When TNIE spoke to the Sanitary Inspector with the Dharmapuri Municipality, Ramanacharan said, “We are currently identifying NGO’s to take up the setlization works. Soon ABC’s will be conducted.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Dharmapuri alleged that the municipality hasn’t conducted a single Animal Birth Control (ABC) camp this year and this has led to the increase in stray dog menace. Usually, the Dharmapuri Municipality conducts an Animal Birth Control (ABC) camp every year where stray dogs are trapped and brought for sterilization. However this year such camps were not conducted. “Due to the increase in stray dogs, people, especially morning walkers, are in distress. So, we the municipality to control the stray dog population.” Speaking to TNIE, N Anandan from Bharathipuram said, “ In Bharathipuram, 66ft road alone there are over 30 to 40 dogs. These dogs often chase people. During morning hours, many people carry sticks to ward off any dog attack. At night they become extremely annoying, causing trouble to vehicles. The number of dogs have nearly doubled in the area in the past eight months, if left uncontrolled,it would be harmful to the people”. Another resident, S Umashankar said, “Usually in the early hours, we leave our trash outside for the sanitation workers in the municipality for the daily pickup. But these stray dogs pullout all the trash and the whole area is sullied by garbage, diapers and sanitary pads are dragged to the road and this is extremely discomforting. If we try to ward off the dogs they chase us. So it is extremely distressing”. When TNIE spoke to the Sanitary Inspector with the Dharmapuri Municipality, Ramanacharan said, “We are currently identifying NGO’s to take up the setlization works. Soon ABC’s will be conducted.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp