Family spots insurance 2 yrs after son’s death in TN, gets paid

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A family in Amathur that came to know about life insurance policy of their son two years after his death in an accident in 2019 has been awarded the insurance amount by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Srivilliputhur. The panel also slapped Rs 20,000 fine on both the respondents for deficiency in service.

The commission issued the verdict based on a petition filed by Santhanaraj against the manager of an insurance company based in Navi Mumbai and the branch manager of a bank in Thanjavur. In 2015, the petitioner’s son, Vigneshwaran, had opened a savings account and had purchased an insurance policy and consistently paid the premium.

Santhanaraj, however, was neither aware of the savings account nor the policy. He got to know about the existence of a bank account later. The complainant said that he filed for an insurance claim, which was rejected by the firm on the grounds that it was not initiated within the prescribed period under the policy, and that the insurer was informed about the accident 888 days after the incident.

