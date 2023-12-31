Madras HC denies bail to businessman arrested under PMLA provisions

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court denied bail to a businessman arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of money laundering, stating that he cannot claim statutory bail for the reason that the agency wants to hold further investigation into the matter even after filing the final report.The bench, consisting of Justices SS Sundar and Sunder Mohan passed the orders dismissing the petitions filed by Dinesh Chand Surana, one of the promoters of Surana Group of Industries.

Surana had allegedly swindled `3,986 crore by way of bank loans. He was arrested by the ED under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on July 12, 2022, along with four other promoters and employees of his firms.

The ED had completed the investigation and filed three complaints (final reports) before the 14th Additional Special Court for CBI Cases, which are pending trial. Surana had sought bail stating that the investigation was incomplete, and therefore, he was entitled to statutory bail under Section 167(2) of the CrPC or be put under house arrest, besides seeking cancellation of extension of his remand. However, the bench explained that the ED has prayed for permission to continue with the probe, which does not indicate that the investigation is incomplete.

“There is a difference between a case where investigation is incomplete and a case where investigation is complete but further investigation is pursued for collection of additional evidence,” the bench said, adding that permission to further the probe was sought to identify further proceeds of crime.

Referring to the submission made by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) ARL Sundaresan that the trial can be commenced based on the complaint and materials collected so far, the division bench ordered the trial court to complete the trial within six months.

Money laundering allegations

