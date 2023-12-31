Motorists suffer as Tiruchy-Chidambaram highway restoration proceeding at 'snail's pace'

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Complaining that the restoration of the old Tiruchy-Chidambaram national highway is progressing at a snail’s pace, vehicle users say they are put to hardship, particularly while plying the stretch between Angarai and Poovalur, owing to the state of disrepair the road is in.

The road was declared abandoned by NHAI soon after work on the new one commenced in 2019, following which no maintenance was taken up on the road until the middle of this year.

Following the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) commencing work on a new highway

(No 227) between Tiruchy and Chidambaram in 2019, the old road connecting the two places was declared abandoned. The road that is the primary route to Lalgudi and Pullambadi, however, remained open for traffic.

As a result, a majority of road users, including heavy vehicles, continue to use the stretch as the new highway is yet to be officially inaugurated for public use. Subsequently, the NHAI Villupuram Project Implementation Unit (PIU) allocated a one-time improvement fund of Rs 47.95 crore to the state highways department's National Highways wing to redevelop the old highway between No 1 Tollgate and Jayankondam.

Accordingly, the highways department in May 2023 commenced works to strengthen and widen the road.

While a March 2024 deadline has been eyed, road users and activists complain about the “slow” pace of work and the hardships they face, particularly to cross the stretch between Angarai and Poovalur, which they say is damaged the most.

While petitions seeking urgent restoration of the road were placed with the state highways department, no action has been taken so far, they added.

N Veerasekaran of Lalgudi, who submitted the petitions, said, "With several hospitals and schools near the Lalgudi roundabout, people suffer using the stretch. The road turns slushy during rains."

Further, mentioning farmers also using the road to transport agricultural produce, he said, “While transporting sugarcane to the sugar mill at Lalgudi's Kattur, their harvest falls owing to the level of road damage. Sometimes the vehicle itself breaks down. The road should hence be restored before Pongal."

S Sugumaram, a shopkeeper near Lalgudi roundabout, said, "Due to heavy vehicles plying the road, the entire area is engulfed in dust, reducing visibility and causing respiratory problems. Sometimes it leads to accidents. Commuters cannot ply without masks."

He also expressed safety concerns travelling the stretch at night.

When contacted, an official from the state highways department’s National Highways wing admitted the stretch being badly damaged. “We could not carry out work on the stretch because of the traffic. We will fix the issue next (this) week."

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

TIRUCHY: Complaining that the restoration of the old Tiruchy-Chidambaram national highway is progressing at a snail’s pace, vehicle users say they are put to hardship, particularly while plying the stretch between Angarai and Poovalur, owing to the state of disrepair the road is in. The road was declared abandoned by NHAI soon after work on the new one commenced in 2019, following which no maintenance was taken up on the road until the middle of this year. Following the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) commencing work on a new highway (No 227) between Tiruchy and Chidambaram in 2019, the old road connecting the two places was declared abandoned. The road that is the primary route to Lalgudi and Pullambadi, however, remained open for traffic.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As a result, a majority of road users, including heavy vehicles, continue to use the stretch as the new highway is yet to be officially inaugurated for public use. Subsequently, the NHAI Villupuram Project Implementation Unit (PIU) allocated a one-time improvement fund of Rs 47.95 crore to the state highways department's National Highways wing to redevelop the old highway between No 1 Tollgate and Jayankondam. Accordingly, the highways department in May 2023 commenced works to strengthen and widen the road. While a March 2024 deadline has been eyed, road users and activists complain about the “slow” pace of work and the hardships they face, particularly to cross the stretch between Angarai and Poovalur, which they say is damaged the most. While petitions seeking urgent restoration of the road were placed with the state highways department, no action has been taken so far, they added. N Veerasekaran of Lalgudi, who submitted the petitions, said, "With several hospitals and schools near the Lalgudi roundabout, people suffer using the stretch. The road turns slushy during rains." Further, mentioning farmers also using the road to transport agricultural produce, he said, “While transporting sugarcane to the sugar mill at Lalgudi's Kattur, their harvest falls owing to the level of road damage. Sometimes the vehicle itself breaks down. The road should hence be restored before Pongal." S Sugumaram, a shopkeeper near Lalgudi roundabout, said, "Due to heavy vehicles plying the road, the entire area is engulfed in dust, reducing visibility and causing respiratory problems. Sometimes it leads to accidents. Commuters cannot ply without masks." He also expressed safety concerns travelling the stretch at night. When contacted, an official from the state highways department’s National Highways wing admitted the stretch being badly damaged. “We could not carry out work on the stretch because of the traffic. We will fix the issue next (this) week." Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp