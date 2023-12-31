Home States Tamil Nadu

Slip-up: WRD reply says they quizzed dead man

Published: 31st December 2023 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2023 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

By P Srinivasan
Express News Service

ERODE: A report submitted by the Water Resources Department officials, claiming that they conducted an investigation based on a farmer’s complaint, has confused farmers in Erode district. According to sources, EA Laxmanan, a farmer from Elavamalai in Bhavani taluk, filed a complaint on October 27 with the public grievances special cell of the Chief Minister’s Office, alleging that some people were encroaching land on the banks of River Bhavani.

The complainant alleged that coconut trees were being grown on the banks near a piece of land belonging to ES Perumal, adding that water was being drawn from the river illegally for the purpose. Further, dug-up soil is left on the riverbank, causing disturbances, the complainant alleged.

Replying to Laxmanan’s complaint, WRD’s executive engineer K Arul Azhagan said, “The site was inspected and it was found that the trees were grown within the boundaries of the patta land. No borewell was found in the area. Perumal, the owner of the land, was questioned. He assured that the piles of soil will be cleared in two days.”

Following the WRD’s reply, Laxmanan approached the district collector’s office on Friday, stating that, “Perumal passed away in November 2017. But in their reply, the WRD officials claim that they called him in person and questioned him. How is this possible? This is irresponsible behaviour and appropriate action must be taken in this regard.” Laxmanan also submitted a copy of Perumal’s death certificate.

Arul Azhagan told TNIE, “This was a mistake. The WRD officials interrogated Perumal’s son, Nandakumar. However, they mistook Nandakumar for his father and filed the reply as such. The piles of soil were removed as per our instructions.” “The incident will be investigated and appropriate action will be taken,” a senior WRD official said.

