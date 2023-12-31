Tamil Nadu: EPS fights for opposition crown, Annamalai puts up challenge

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a few years of flux, Tamil Nadu saw strong voices emerge from the opposition parties once again in 2023. It was a significant year for the AIADMK and Edappadi K Palaniswami, a man with neither the charisma nor mass following of his predecessors in the party, as he established himself as its undisputed leader through sheer tenacity and acumen.

Through multiple case verdicts and the Election Commission’s ruling the former chief minister was anointed the party’s general secretary while the other contender for power – O Panneerselvam – ended the year as an also-ran. Amid doubts that the Dravidian major would fall apart after losing power, Palaniswami shrewdly nurtured the support of second-rung leaders. He then asserted the party’s independence by snapping ties with the BJP – ending an uneasy relationship that had hurt the AIADMK’s secular credentials – with just months to go for the Lok Sabha polls. He has made it clear the AIADMK will have no truck with the BJP even for the 2026 Assembly elections.

Palaniswami’s move, interestingly, aided BJP state president K Annamalai in his goal of positioning his party as an alternative to both Dravidian majors. Further, that the saffron party’s national leadership backed him in the alliance battle, showed Annamalai has Delhi’s confidence.

Veteran journalist Tharasu Shyam said the court verdicts and ECI rulings helped Palaniswami emerge as the single leader of the AIADMK. “Palaniswami has been an active politician, staying in the view of the people. He has proved his leadership by keeping party apparatus intact for nearly three years after losing power,” he said. However, he still has to build a strong alliance for the upcoming parliamentary polls, he noted.

“On the other hand, Annamalai was able to position himself as the president of the BJP in Tamil Nadu and make his name known to the people. Whether this will turn into votes remains to be seen.Besides, as the state leader of a national party, Annamalai has his limitations. If he fails to give good results in the Lok Sabha elections, there is a possibility for him to be dropped from leadership,” he added.

However, senior journalist GC Shekher sees Annamalai as a key political gamechanger.“AIADMK leaders spent all their energy fighting one another and the party looks like it is lost in the woods. The only opposition leader who has some clarity is Annamalai as he had taken issues to the people. He was the only leader who put the DMK on the defensive. He has been consistently saying that he assumed charge to ensure the growth of the party in TN and declared the DMK is their main political rival.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: After a few years of flux, Tamil Nadu saw strong voices emerge from the opposition parties once again in 2023. It was a significant year for the AIADMK and Edappadi K Palaniswami, a man with neither the charisma nor mass following of his predecessors in the party, as he established himself as its undisputed leader through sheer tenacity and acumen. Through multiple case verdicts and the Election Commission’s ruling the former chief minister was anointed the party’s general secretary while the other contender for power – O Panneerselvam – ended the year as an also-ran. Amid doubts that the Dravidian major would fall apart after losing power, Palaniswami shrewdly nurtured the support of second-rung leaders. He then asserted the party’s independence by snapping ties with the BJP – ending an uneasy relationship that had hurt the AIADMK’s secular credentials – with just months to go for the Lok Sabha polls. He has made it clear the AIADMK will have no truck with the BJP even for the 2026 Assembly elections. Palaniswami’s move, interestingly, aided BJP state president K Annamalai in his goal of positioning his party as an alternative to both Dravidian majors. Further, that the saffron party’s national leadership backed him in the alliance battle, showed Annamalai has Delhi’s confidence.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Veteran journalist Tharasu Shyam said the court verdicts and ECI rulings helped Palaniswami emerge as the single leader of the AIADMK. “Palaniswami has been an active politician, staying in the view of the people. He has proved his leadership by keeping party apparatus intact for nearly three years after losing power,” he said. However, he still has to build a strong alliance for the upcoming parliamentary polls, he noted. “On the other hand, Annamalai was able to position himself as the president of the BJP in Tamil Nadu and make his name known to the people. Whether this will turn into votes remains to be seen.Besides, as the state leader of a national party, Annamalai has his limitations. If he fails to give good results in the Lok Sabha elections, there is a possibility for him to be dropped from leadership,” he added. However, senior journalist GC Shekher sees Annamalai as a key political gamechanger.“AIADMK leaders spent all their energy fighting one another and the party looks like it is lost in the woods. The only opposition leader who has some clarity is Annamalai as he had taken issues to the people. He was the only leader who put the DMK on the defensive. He has been consistently saying that he assumed charge to ensure the growth of the party in TN and declared the DMK is their main political rival.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp