Tamil Nadu: Melma farmers resume protest to revoke Goondas against Arul

Rajalakshmi Sampath By

Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Nearly 45 days after the government revoked Goondas Act against six farmers for protesting against the proposed SIPCOT project in Melma, the farmers relaunched their protest on Saturday demanding the authorities to cancel Goondas Act against activist Arul Arumugam.

The protest is being carried on with the permission of district police.

The demonstration is being carried out by farmers from 11 villages and is organised in shifts on a private property.“We will continue the protest until the expansion plan is abandoned and Arul is released,” said J Chandran, a Melma farmer.Around 20 policemen were deployed at the protest site.Devan M, a protestor who was arrested under Goondas Act earlier said, “I am proud that I am standing up for my land and was jailed for the cause.”

