Tamil Nadu: Vellore Central Jail opens mosque for inmates

Rajalakshmi Sampath By

Express News Service

VELLORE: Over the past three years, Muslim inmates at Vellore Central Jail faced restricted access to the mosque, influenced by prevailing stereotype associating Muslim prisoners with terrorism. Despite no evidence supporting this bias, officials kept the mosque closed, even on significant occasions like Ramadan.

Investigating the story for two months, I encountered threats from local intelligence, but persisted in my pursuit. The motivation behind crafting this story stems from the belief that regardless of an inmate’s background, they deserve basic rights, including the freedom to worship within the confines of the prison. This narrative aims to shed light on the importance of upholding fundamental rights for all individuals, irrespective of their circumstances.

For three years, Vellore Central Jail denied Muslim inmates access to the mosque, citing security concerns, linked to unfounded stereotypes. TNIE story highlighted this unjust restriction, revealing that the mosque remained closed, compelling prisoners to observe religious events within their cells.

After the story was published, up to 30 prisoners were being allowed to pray in the mosque, marking a positive change. The story exposed baseless denial of mosque access to Muslim inmates, dispelling stereotypes and fostering religious freedom.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VELLORE: Over the past three years, Muslim inmates at Vellore Central Jail faced restricted access to the mosque, influenced by prevailing stereotype associating Muslim prisoners with terrorism. Despite no evidence supporting this bias, officials kept the mosque closed, even on significant occasions like Ramadan. Investigating the story for two months, I encountered threats from local intelligence, but persisted in my pursuit. The motivation behind crafting this story stems from the belief that regardless of an inmate’s background, they deserve basic rights, including the freedom to worship within the confines of the prison. This narrative aims to shed light on the importance of upholding fundamental rights for all individuals, irrespective of their circumstances. For three years, Vellore Central Jail denied Muslim inmates access to the mosque, citing security concerns, linked to unfounded stereotypes. TNIE story highlighted this unjust restriction, revealing that the mosque remained closed, compelling prisoners to observe religious events within their cells.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); After the story was published, up to 30 prisoners were being allowed to pray in the mosque, marking a positive change. The story exposed baseless denial of mosque access to Muslim inmates, dispelling stereotypes and fostering religious freedom. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp