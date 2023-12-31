TN forest department takes measures to restore coral species in Ramanathapuram

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Considering the significant role played by the coral reef and seagrass in preserving marine species, the state forest department has taken measures to restore the coral ecosystem in Ramanathapuram coastal range, which has been facing severe damage due to pollution and human intervention.

The Gulf of Mannar Biosphere National Park, which covers nearly 560 sq km, serves as the epicentre of marine organisms and comprises a total of 21 islands. Being the first area to be declared a marine national park, the islands house over 3,600 plant and animal species, including endangered ones like dugong, dolphins, porpoise and sea turtles, 147 species of seagrass, 104 species of corals, and about six mangrove species.

However, over the decades, rising pollution and usage of banned bottom trawling nets have severely affected the species, damaging more than 60% of corals, sources said. Following this, the forest department and other government marine research institutions carried out special projects to restore the corals, seagrasses and mangrove forests.

Ramanathapuram wildlife warden and director of Gulf of Mannar reserve Bakan Jagdish Sudhakar said, "The department has been taking a series of measures towards restoring these marine species. Even under the recently launched project dolphins, we are taking measures to restore sea grass and corals. Under the Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats & Tangible Incomes (MISHTI) scheme, mangrove areas are being restored in the district." He said that by 2022-23, the department transplanted over 1000 sq m of sea grass, restored 600 sq m of coral reef in the lesser deep water areas close to Gulf of Mannar reserve, and restored about 70 hectares of mangrove forests.

"So far, in 2023-24, about 1500 sq m of sea grass transplantation, 4500 sq m of coral reef transplantation and 85 hectares of mangrove restoration has been carried out. The department is also monitoring the developments of restorations, and there has been prominent improvement in coral, sea grass and mangrove species in the Ramanathapuram range," he added.

Meanwhile, traditional shore trawling fishermen alleged some people have been violating government orders and using bottom trawling nets in shallow waters. They demanded the department concerned to take action against the accused to prevent marine species from getting damaged.

