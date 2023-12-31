TNIE puts ‘missing doctors’ under scanner

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TENKASI: After being informed by the patients about non-availability of the doctors in outpatient (OP) wards, TNIE paid a surprise visit to Tenkasi district government headquarters hospital (GHQH) and reported about the suffering of OP patients in detail on March 27 and July 3.

Almost all doctors at GHQH, including superintendent and residential medical officer, came in late for duty. Some came from private practice and returned during duty hours, all the while patients were waiting for treatment. A psychology councillor, who was also late for duty, was seen counselling patients who actually came to visit a psychiatrist. The New Indian Express also brought to fore many other flaws to the notice of the state government through its reports and social media.

On July 4, health secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi wrote to all district collectors instructing them to ensure availability of doctors during duty hours in government health institutions across the state. He also mentioned the OP timings which doctors must follow in primary health centres, government hospitals and medical college hospitals.

