Work on AIIMS Madurai to start in 3 months: Minister of State SP Singh Baghel

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Construction work of Madurai AIIMS will commence three months after the finalisation of tenders on January 2 and the project will be completed by 2027, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare SP Singh Baghel said on Saturday.

Speaking to media persons after inspecting the project site in Thopur, Baghel said AIIMS Madurai will be more advanced than AIIMS, Delhi. “The construction estimates have increased by over 20% as additional facilities related to preventive healthcare will be established at AIIMS Madurai. The Union government has approved and finalised the project. The tender process will be finalised by January 2 as a New Year’s gift to the people. Within the next three months, the construction work will begin and three years after that, the project will be completed,” Baghel said.

“Led by PM Narendra Modi, the BJP will win the upcoming Lok Sabha election and inaugurate the facility by 2027,” the minister remarked. Stating that many major firms, including European firms, have filed tenders, he assured 100% transparency in the process.

