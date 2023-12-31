Home States Tamil Nadu

Work on AIIMS Madurai to start in 3 months: Minister of State SP Singh Baghel

Speaking to media persons after inspecting the project site in Thopur, Baghel said AIIMS Madurai will be more advanced than AIIMS, Delhi.

Published: 31st December 2023 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2023 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare SP Singh Baghel. (Photo | Twitter, @spsinghbaghelpr)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Construction work of Madurai AIIMS will commence three months after the finalisation of tenders on January 2 and the project will be completed by 2027, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare SP Singh Baghel said on Saturday.

Speaking to media persons after inspecting the project site in Thopur, Baghel said AIIMS Madurai will be more advanced than AIIMS, Delhi. “The construction estimates have increased by over 20% as additional facilities related to preventive healthcare will be established at AIIMS Madurai. The Union government has approved and finalised the project. The tender process will be finalised by January 2 as a New Year’s gift to the people. Within the next three months, the construction work will begin and three years after that, the project will be completed,” Baghel said.

“Led by PM Narendra Modi, the BJP will win the upcoming Lok Sabha election  and inaugurate the facility by 2027,” the minister remarked. Stating that many major firms, including European firms, have filed tenders, he assured 100% transparency in the process.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai AIIMS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp