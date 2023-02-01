Home States Tamil Nadu

Anna still ruling the state: DMK president tells party cadre

In a veiled criticism against Governor RN Ravi, Stalin wrote, “Anna named the state as Tamil Nadu.

Published: 01st February 2023 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | PTI)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Perarignar Anna (former chief minister CN Annadurai) still rules the state, said Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin in a letter written to party cadre ahead of the former’s death anniversary, which will be commemorated on Friday.

In a veiled criticism against Governor RN Ravi, Stalin wrote, “Anna named the state as Tamil Nadu. Anyone who comes here and hopes to reverse Anna’s achievements, won’t be able to go through with it owing to fear of the people’s wrath. As long as that fear persists, Anna is ruling this country (Tamil Nadu).”

Stalin also recalled the former CM’s role in popularising the slogan ‘truth alone triumphs’. “People across the state are now chanting ‘long live Tamil Nadu’. Our state has always come together to voice opposition against alternative voices. Further, Dravidian ideals need to be propagated across the country to ensure the formation of a union government that would preserve the nation’s unity and secularism,” he added

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Perarignar Anna MK Stalin
India Matters
For representational purposes
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp