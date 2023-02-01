Anna still ruling the state: DMK president tells party cadre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Perarignar Anna (former chief minister CN Annadurai) still rules the state, said Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin in a letter written to party cadre ahead of the former’s death anniversary, which will be commemorated on Friday.

In a veiled criticism against Governor RN Ravi, Stalin wrote, “Anna named the state as Tamil Nadu. Anyone who comes here and hopes to reverse Anna’s achievements, won’t be able to go through with it owing to fear of the people’s wrath. As long as that fear persists, Anna is ruling this country (Tamil Nadu).”

Stalin also recalled the former CM’s role in popularising the slogan ‘truth alone triumphs’. “People across the state are now chanting ‘long live Tamil Nadu’. Our state has always come together to voice opposition against alternative voices. Further, Dravidian ideals need to be propagated across the country to ensure the formation of a union government that would preserve the nation’s unity and secularism,” he added

