‘Claims in documentary not new, Advani & Vajpayee had raised similar charges’: DMK

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: At a time universities across the country are witnessing protests seeking permission to screen BBC’s documentary on the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi’s role in the 2002 riots and the BJP machinery is working overtime to prove that the foreign media’s intentions are malicious, the DMK mouthpiece Murasoli has claimed that the charges raised in the documentary were nothing new and even BJP’s former leaders AB Vajpayee and LK Advani had raised similar charges earlier. The editorial published on Tuesday comes after the Left parties in the state recently condemned the state police and educational institutions for denying students permission to screen the documentary last week in Thiruvarur and Chennai. “The facts presented in the documentary are known to the whole country. The union government has banned it fearing that another face of the BJP will be exposed to the public. Outlawing a film will not help hide the truth,” the editorial read. The write-up also recalled a few portions of former deputy prime minister and senior BJP leader Advani’s autobiography ‘My Country My Life’. “Quoting a speech delivered by former prime minister Vajpayee in Ahmedabad following the riots, Advani says in his book ‘What happened in Godhra is condemnable. Subsequently, what is happening in other parts of the state is also deplorable. The Gujarat violence has badly affected India’s reputation in the eyes of the world. Advani had also admitted in the parliament that 790 Muslims and 253 Hindus were killed during the riots,” the editorial added.