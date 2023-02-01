Family kidnaps relative for property in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A gang, including a father and son, was arrested on Monday for kidnapping and assaulting a relative over a property dispute in Palladam. The arrested were identified as Velusamy, his son Gokul, Riyaz Khan (36), Shahul Hameed (25), and Asraf Ali (29).

According to police, Sivakumar (52) of Thekkalur runs a real estate business and works as an assistant film director. A few years ago, when Sivakumar’s father, Ponnusamy Goundar, died, he gained ownership of several acres of land in Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts.

Following this, there were some disputes between Sivakumar and his sister Ambika (48), where she demanded the transfer of some properties to her name. But Sivakumar refused it. On January 25, Sivakumar travelled to meet his friend Vadivelu in Sedapalayam in Palladam. During his journey there, Ambika, her husband Velusamy, her son Gokul and a team of five persons intercepted Sivakumar and kidnapped him. They locked him in a house and demanded that he transfer properties.

As he refused, they hang him upside down and thrashed him. Unable to bear the torture, he handed over the property documents, gold jewels and Rs 1.5 lakh in cash. After that, they took him in a car, forced him to drink liquor and he fell unconscious.

When Sivakumar regained consciousness, he found himself at a mental hospital in Bangalore. He informed his doctors and nurses, who helped him to reach his relatives in Palladam. He was safely brought back to Palladam on January 29.

Following this, Sivakumar lodged a complaint with Palladam Police on Monday. A case was registered and police arrested Velusamy, his son Gokul and three others on the same day. A team has been deployed to arrest Ambika and two suspects, who are absconding, said police.

